Hacker News
new
|
comments
|
show
|
ask
|
jobs
|
submit
login
DNA Fountain enables a robust and efficient storage architecture
(
sciencemag.org
)
5 points
by
arekkas
26 minutes ago
|
hide
|
past
|
web
|
3 comments
|
favorite
arekkas
24 minutes ago
DNA is an attractive medium to store digital information. Here we report a storage strategy, called DNA Fountain, that is highly robust and approaches the information capacity per nucleotide. Using our approach, we stored a full computer operating system, movie, and other files with a total of 2.14 × 10
6 bytes in DNA oligonucleotides and perfectly retrieved the information from a sequencing coverage equivalent to a single tile of Illumina sequencing. We also tested a process that can allow 2.18 × 10
15 retrievals using the original DNA sample and were able to perfectly decode the data. Finally, we explored the limit of our architecture in terms of bytes per molecule and obtained a perfect retrieval from a density of 215 petabytes per gram of DNA, orders of magnitude higher than previous reports.
reply
aburan28
19 minutes ago
Plus it has an advantage of having a half-life of ~521 years unlike tape storage
reply
arekkas
17 minutes ago
Yes, DNA is extremely long-living!
reply
Guidelines
|
FAQ
|
Support
|
API
|
Security
|
Lists
|
Bookmarklet
|
DMCA
|
Apply to YC
|
Contact
Search:
reply