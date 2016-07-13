Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Helping Gimp (patreon.com)
ZeMarmot is an animation movie made with free software, like Gimp. The artist Jehan Pagès is the second contributor[1] to Gimp. Helping him to fund his movie is helping fund Gimp.

Since the funding is not very successful at the moment, Jehan may be forced to withdraw from Gimp from the next year in order to earn a living. So Gimp may loose one of his biggest contributor.

[1] https://www.gimp.org/news/2016/07/13/gimp-2-9-4-released/

