What Causes Burnout and How to Overcome It
lifehacker.com
20 points
by
uladzislau
2 hours ago
hide
past
web
1 comment
favorite
Pica_soO
7 minutes ago
A 'you got to work on that burnout of yours, jeff overcame his way faster' article. It had potential for a awesome parody- you need a Kan-board, some charts to watch your burn-out rate, and you got to go all in - mocking the produces of burnouts trying to use the tools with which they cause burnout on people who are to devoted. Finally, a reference to Meta-Burnout, getting a burnout on your burnout while you solve it with these tools, and a reference to the article to solve these problem by recursion.
