IBM Selectric Typewriter and its mechanical digital to analogue converter [video]
1 point
by
pbtflakes
22 minutes ago
1 comment
pbtflakes
20 minutes ago
The appendix to this video [0] goes into the specific operation of the Whiffletree mechanism.
[0]
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=G_SC7oWL78A
