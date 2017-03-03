Hacker News
new
|
comments
|
show
|
ask
|
jobs
|
submit
login
California high school makes $24M from Snapchat IPO
(
foxnews.com
)
6 points
by
rak00n
1 hour ago
|
hide
|
past
|
web
|
3 comments
|
favorite
pwnna
21 minutes ago
Kind of clickbait title? It's an investor that convinced a local school to invest $15k in a $500k investment that his partners couldn't put down. This time they lucked out... but isn't this in general kind of reckless as there's no guarantee for RoI at all and the school is kind of taking away the money from the kids?
Also how are schools allowed to invest like this at all?
reply
frisco
7 minutes ago
This is an educational program for the kids through the school. Lightspeed is definitely not struggling to fill out a $500k allocation... a general partner of the fund just happened to be a school parent and got the school club into the deal. A very Silicon Valley and unusual thing for a school club for sure, but nothing sketchy at all.
reply
sparky_z
3 minutes ago
It's named after a Catholic saint, so I kind of doubt it's a public school.
reply
Guidelines
|
FAQ
|
Support
|
API
|
Security
|
Lists
|
Bookmarklet
|
DMCA
|
Apply to YC
|
Contact
Search:
Also how are schools allowed to invest like this at all?
reply