Zelda: Breath of the Wild – Switch Docked vs. Undocked Comparison+Frame-Rate Test (youtube.com)
2 points by overcast 46 minutes ago | hide | past | web | 1 comment | favorite





Sad to see such a beautiful game marred by what we can only hope is a poor porting performance issues. Hopefully another patch is due.

