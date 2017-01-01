Semi-relevant. Breath of Wild looks like such a fantastic game, but it's completely ridiculous that the performance is often times WORSE in the docked mode. I'm hoping this is just crappy porting issues, and can be patched. But running only 900p, and getting 20fps shouldn't be tolerated.
It's 2017! 1080p or 60fps should be the minimum. To be fair that's not doable at $300 on a mobile gpu, but as a console that's rough.
re: screen + dock = scratches:
https://www.reddit.com/r/nintendo/comments/5xc6gw/using_the_...
Some really odd design choices. v2 should be nice, though.
Here's some highlights:
- Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=j-vJxez9UF8
- Hammer Drill Mechanism: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=joetVGrMfAY
- Blendtec Blender: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lA0kiYqyBmo
- KitchenAid Mixer: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0qKp-0h9P18
- $500 Mining Flashlight: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Te06Y26Hyiw
[1] https://www.youtube.com/user/arduinoversusevil/videos?view=0...
IF you like the teardowns then EEVBlog [1] goes without saying for an electronics-perspective. I learn a lot just by watching him mess around and take apart piles upon piles of gear. It strikes me as him making the videos he wanted to see when he was a kid.
[0] - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC5NO8MgTQKHAWXp6z8Xl7yQ
[1] - https://www.youtube.com/user/EEVblog
Similarly, bigclivedotcom[1] does almost exclusively electronics teardowns. Usually cheap gadgets from Chinese eBay sellers. A lot less profanity than AvE too, haha.
[1] https://www.youtube.com/user/bigclivedotcom
If the browser was stressing the system to the limits of the thermal envelope, then by being able to dissapate heat faster, you can schedule more work to be done delaying any kind of frequency governing.
I wonder if the Joy-Cons will be changed out on people's systems more than controllers usually are. They're almost a fashion accessory in the tablet/portable mode.
It's hard to figure out. Check out the unit next to the Wii U tablet and the latter looks very much like a clunky cheap toy. Everything here seems well-designed (don't scratch your screen on the dock though), the joycons are very clever. I must admit tablet mode with them is just okay and they are undersized in every way compared to other controllers, but snapped onto the controller shell you forget it isn't just a regular controller. Very cool.
The hardware though? It makes me nervous. I get at $300 and what Nintendo was going for you don't have much of an alternative. Maybe I'm spoiled but 900p upscaled at 30 fps with drops when docked feels wrong in 2017. The game (BotW) is beautiful and controls wonderfully but the lag is noticeable at times for me and the lack of fluidity hurts the experience. Oddly enough playing at 720p undocked isn't slow at all and on the small screen looks great. I kind of drool at the thought of this upscaled to 4k at 60fps and that and it wouldn't be hard on modern hardware. Maybe a remaster or emulator?
It very much feels like a mobile device you can dock versus a home console you can take with you. Just not sure how much headroom is in the hardware to make this last for three or four years without major compromises.
Does anyone else have an impression?
