Super cool tool I use for leetcode/hackerrank practice

If you're like me and you hate developing in web IDEs, this Javascript module lets me generate formatted modules as instantly invoked function expressions.

So lets say I'm on leetcode, and I'm stumped on a Hard level problem that has expected input as some arbitrary Linked List node data structure.

You use this tool say `warpin listNode .` and it will automatically create the JS module for you. That way I write quick tests in local (so I can run them with mocha) and use all my terminal keyboard shortcuts to test each piece of the functionality

Documentation seems to cover it pretty well https://www.npmjs.com/package/warp-prism