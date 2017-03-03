Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
White House proposes steep budget cut to NOAA (washingtonpost.com)
http://weather.gov (run by NOAA and the national weather service) is my go to weather site.

No ads, no hyperbole.

I found out about it when some senator wanted to stop them from posting weather online because it competed with "private sector" weather companies.

A couple times I've seen that tv news weather leaves the site up on their monitors during newscasts.

I started using windytv.com after seeing it mentioned here. It uses the European ECMWF weather model, which is well known in the meteorological community to be more accurate than the NOAA GFS: http://cliffmass.blogspot.com/2016/06/us-numerical-weather-p.... With this budget cut, it looks like that will continue.

In particular, as a non-hydrostatic model, the ECMWF gives much better forecasts in mountainous regions like the Eastern Sierra (where I live).

Heh, I believe we may share some common interests.

Thanks for reminding me of windytv. A friend showed it to me, but I was put off by the garish animated UI, then forgot the URL. The UI still sucks, but I appreciate the ECMWF data, so maybe I'll give it another go.

I've used weather.gov for years and love the service. Every person I've talked to who complains about the crap coverage by the weather companies in the US that I've shown it to uses it exclusively as well. It's a perfect example of the governments lack of profit motive producing a genuinely better product than the competition. I know this isn't always the case but it certainly is here.

I don't agree with lots of things our government spends money on but stuff like this I absolutely support.

Same. A lot of weather sites just pull the free NWS data and wrap it in ads.

Some use higher-resolution grids or better models (check http://forecastadvisor.com/ for your area), but they're almost always at least based on the free NWS data. Also, only weather.gov lets you click around on a map to get their model results for any square on the grid, not just towns and cities.

What is wrong with these people?!

EDIT: Weird. "Its satellite data division would lose $513 million, or 22 percent, of its current funding under the proposal... National Weather Service would be fortunate by comparison, facing only 5 percent cuts." I doubt slashing the satellite budget would improve forecasts, which tend to rely upon data.

Of course they are.

NOAA does nothing which panders to populist sentiment. NOAA can't put steel workers to work. NOAA is not the grit of honest American labor. NOAA cannot Make America Great Again, but a new fleet of aircraft carriers can.

So it goes. Tie a rock to a string and hang it outside your window to see which way the wind is blowing.

> The biggest single cut proposed by the passback document comes from NOAA’s satellite division, .... Researchers there were behind a study suggesting that there has been no recent slowdown in the rate of climate change — research that drew the ire of Republicans in Congress.

Yes, let's shoot the messenger.

When you "know" the message is wrong but the messenger won't shut up about it, these things start to sound like a good idea.

If you spend too long trying to convince someone there's a problem, then you are the problem.

This is one of those comments that sounds profound if you give it a cursory glance, but actually makes no sense whatsoever.

Oh come on, sure it makes sense.

It means that you failed to communicate effectively. Or that communicating to them was not an effective strategy.

Makes sense when the powers that be think climate change is made up, in fact maybe they think the climate is made up. Why fund an agency that spends money on something that does not exist?

Certainly they believe that weather exists? Cuts to NOAA won't just affect climate change research but will affect weather forecasts, hurricane forecasts, severe weather forecasts, etc.

Mr. Trump is a pathetic excuse for a president.

The cuts are gonna kill a ton of jobs. Blue collar ones too. And some of the US competitive advantage.

Science has been driving our economy for years.

They are also proposing cutting funding for clean water in the Great Lakes region 97%. Largest source of fresh water in the world and we are gonna cut almost all of the funding?

Everyone knows about weather and climate, but NOAA also does a lot of ocean exploration:

http://oceanexplorer.noaa.gov/explorations/explorations.html

Just playing devil's advocate can someone articulate what kind of value we will lose as a society?

NOAA's Office of Response and Restoration[1] provides scientific support for oil spills, chemical accidents, and other emergencies in coastal areas.

Though if we want to talk numbers, here's one: $18.7 billion. NOAA legal assisted DoJ (and others) with BP's Deepwater Horizon civil settlement.[2]

[1] http://response.restoration.noaa.gov/about [2] http://response.restoration.noaa.gov/about/media/agreement-p...

Every single commercial airline flight in the US relies on NOAA forecasting. Without reliable forecasting I would suspect the airline industry would crumble under delays, wasted fuel, diversions, and overall customer dissatisfaction.

This isn't to say a third party couldn't pick up the slack but then you have a very clear conflict of interest. If the airlines get to make their own forecast they can skimp on fuel and push pilots to fly into weather that they magically deem legal. The margins of safety are significantly higher with an unbiased third party.

>airline flight in the US relies on NOAA forecasting

Sure but is that what is actually going to be cut? You do realize that one common way that unelected bureaucrats defend their spending is to launder unpopular/dubious spending in very popular spending?

Is there any evidence at all that this happens with NOAA? If not, why suggest it?

Multiple sectors of the economy, especially agriculture, rely critically on accurate weather forecasting, which is provided by NOAA.

NOAA plays a critical role in monitoring and predicting weather and sea patterns.

Can you see numbers being put on maritime vessels? Human life? Hurricane prediction matters to both. [0]

[0] https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Fantome_(schooner)

Lol....hurricane prediction?

If you read the article you will see it involves cuts to measurement areas like satellites and temperature monitoring, which will make weather and climate science shittier for everyone.

Just to extend this. Climate science may seem like an abstract and alarmist thing now, but as the earth warms the human cost of all this will become much more pronounced, and without accurate science and monitoring, we're pretty much totally fucked.

"[...]eliminate funding for a variety of smaller programs, including external research, coastal management, estuary reserves and “coastal resilience,” which seeks to bolster the ability of coastal areas to withstand major storms and rising seas."

Off the top of my head, comercial and general aviation rely critically on NOAA's services.

Hey, he's just following through on campaign promises. How can you fault him on that?

In a decade or two, this will probably be laughable. But if he cuts back on foreign intervention, I'm happy to cut him lots of slack.

WTF is wrong with this administration and data? Honestly.

Well, it's easier to lie about things when there's not any hard data available, and they do seem to lie a lot.

Cuts to any good science will be sad.

> according to a four-page budget memo obtained by The Washington Post.

So somebody in the NOAA is leaking internal memos to the press. Is it so bad to cut funding to rebellious agencies? No government employee should put their own job security ahead of their responsibilities. Teacher's unions and administrative workers sometimes even have enough power to push for changes to the law that benefit them.

It could be a good way to catch leakers, too: Distribute to every agency head a memo mentioning upcoming budget cuts, and see which self-righteous agencies leak it to the press to stir up trouble.

I don't have an opinion on the NOAA itself, although it doesn't look like they're being targeted:

> NOAA is part of the Commerce Department, which would be hit by an overall 18 percent budget reduction from its current funding level.

Steve Bannon has a thing for shipyards.

Someone should tell him what the NOAA does for merchant shipping.

Next up: disbanding firefighters, parametics and police. Not to be outdone by shutting down the electric grid.

You joke but I know plenty of self professed libertarians who want nothing more than to see those very services privatized. I know someone who genuinely believes a privatized police force would be the end of police violence because "then we'd at least be able to fight back." Sadly this is actually how a lot of people think.

sigh...

