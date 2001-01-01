Hacker News
The Burrito Index: Consumer Prices Have Soared 160% Since 2001
oftwominds.com
2 points
by
SQL2219
54 minutes ago
hide
past
web
1 comment
favorite
masonic
33 minutes ago
This is natural economics in action due to limited exports of burrito, caused primarily by the spread of Pathogenic Burrito Blight in Central America.
