Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
The Burrito Index: Consumer Prices Have Soared 160% Since 2001 (oftwominds.com)
2 points by SQL2219 54 minutes ago | hide | past | web | 1 comment | favorite





This is natural economics in action due to limited exports of burrito, caused primarily by the spread of Pathogenic Burrito Blight in Central America.

reply




Guidelines | FAQ | Support | API | Security | Lists | Bookmarklet | DMCA | Apply to YC | Contact

Search: