Seeking a help of marketer, freecoach startup idea 1 point by cheburon 19 minutes ago | hide | past | web | discuss | favorite We are two developers, backend and frontend, both experienced and have an experience making project from scratch. We want to make an MVP, but we are not sure about the idea and how to involve people into using the product. The idea is chatroulette for motivation. We match people in pairs to help each other achieve their goals. They will have to reach out every day or every weekend and tell each what they have done in a previous period. The main idea is - when you are on your own, its simpler to get lazy and not to do the stuff you planned to do. The other use of the product will be as the online couching instrument. We want an advice on how to reach out to people that want to use our product. Or, if you are sure you know how to lead this product to success, I would enjoy seeing you as a partner.







