It happened that google foobar showed up to me while I was searching for some Python stuff. I searched and knew that it is some kind of secret tool for hiring or something. The thing is while I was typing in that pseudo-shell, I wrote "sl" instead of "ls", by mistake, and it responded with "Notary Sojac!" just before the error msg. entered it again and this time: "Where there's foo, there's fire!". I tried other cmds: cs: "Scram gravy ain't wavey!" ed: "He who foos last foos best!" aa: "Where there's foo, there's fire!" (again) Apart from asking for the meaning of this and what this foobar stuff is all about, and why referring to that comic strip (beside foo), I just thought it may be interesting to post it somewhere.