Hacker News
new
|
comments
|
show
|
ask
|
jobs
|
submit
login
Decades after a Cold War experiment, a scientist lives with secrets (2012)
(
newyorker.com
)
4 points
by
benbreen
46 minutes ago
|
hide
|
past
|
web
|
1 comment
|
favorite
stagbeetle
4 minutes ago
>
Ketchum often hears from aging test subjects looking for information about what the Army did to them. “I need to know everything that happened to me because it could give me some peace and fewer nightmares,” one veteran wrote to him. In such cases, Ketchum responds with a mixture of defensiveness and empathy. “Well, Mike,” he wrote to another veteran, “I guess some people find it satisfying to look back and condemn what doctors and others did half a century ago, especially if it lends itself to sensationalized movies, and entitles them to disability pensions.”
Well.
reply
Guidelines
|
FAQ
|
Support
|
API
|
Security
|
Lists
|
Bookmarklet
|
DMCA
|
Apply to YC
|
Contact
Search:
Well.
reply