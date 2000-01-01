reply
"This temporary suspension will help us to reduce overall H-1B processing times. By temporarily suspending premium processing, we will be able to:
Process long-pending petitions, which we have currently been unable to process due to the high volume of incoming petitions and the significant surge in premium processing requests over the past few years; and
Prioritize adjudication of H-1B extension of status cases that are nearing the 240 day mark. "
That said, you (or your employer) can pay about $1k which sort of puts your application at the top of the pile. If you go down this route, you end up getting the approval in about 2 weeks.
There are reasons why people choose premium processing. For example if they have to go out of the country within the next 6-8 months, it is best if you have the H1b approval documents with you.
Paying a premium for expedited service is fine (I'm sure you've paid USPS a few extra bucks to mail your package faster), but I do agree that it should be applied judiciously.
Perhaps "premium processing" is expedited without a justification.
[1] https://www.uscis.gov/forms/expedite-criteria
1. So if I want to change companies now I have to wait for few months to get the new petition in hand. Tell me I can't travel to my home country during this period!
This is essentially friction to job changing. This is clearly against the current administration's policy of Murica first and no to cheap labor.
2. On OPT ? Wait for unknown period of time to know if H1B gets picked in lottery or if it gets approved. Better go home.
3. So far FB, Google etc are always happy doing premium processing where as cheapo Indian companies avoided it. This is another big boost to cheap labor importers.
