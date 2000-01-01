Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
USCIS Will Temporarily Suspend Premium Processing for All H-1B Petitions – USCIS (uscis.gov)
84 points by analyst74 1 hour ago | hide | past | web | 22 comments | favorite





Before anyone jumps the gun, this has happened previously in 2015 too: https://www.uscis.gov/news/alerts/uscis-temporarily-suspends...

reply


Summary of why it's temporarily suspended:

"This temporary suspension will help us to reduce overall H-1B processing times. By temporarily suspending premium processing, we will be able to:

Process long-pending petitions, which we have currently been unable to process due to the high volume of incoming petitions and the significant surge in premium processing requests over the past few years; and

Prioritize adjudication of H-1B extension of status cases that are nearing the 240 day mark. "

reply


> "Why We Are Temporarily Suspending Premium Processing for H-1B Petitions

> This temporary suspension will help us to reduce overall H-1B processing times.

Yes!

reply


I really appreciate the transparency. This is something you don't usually see accompany government decisions. All government decisions, laws and regulations should be accompanied by a list of what the decision is supposed to accomplish, and then the media can check whether the decision was effective. Better for democracy.

> Why We Are Temporarily Suspending Premium Processing for H-1B Petitions

> This temporary suspension will help us to reduce overall H-1B processing times. By temporarily suspending premium processing, we will be able to:

> Process long-pending petitions, which we have currently been unable to process due to the high volume of incoming petitions and the significant surge in premium processing requests over the past few years; and

> Prioritize adjudication of H-1B extension of status cases that are nearing the 240 day mark.

reply


What does "premium" processing mean?

reply


I just moved to a new company so I can talk about the H1b transfers. When you apply for a H1b transfer, currently it is taking 8-9 months before you can get the final approval. You can however work for the new company while this process is going on.

That said, you (or your employer) can pay about $1k which sort of puts your application at the top of the pile. If you go down this route, you end up getting the approval in about 2 weeks.

There are reasons why people choose premium processing. For example if they have to go out of the country within the next 6-8 months, it is best if you have the H1b approval documents with you.

reply


Pay to play. You pay more, you jump to the front of the line. This will the let USCIS work through the backlog.

reply


I was at an immigration talk recently and the lawyer advised against it saying the office managing the expedited applications (SoCal) is stricter than the regular process.

reply


Basically it means that you get bumped up in the queue. Which when you think about it is really a very odd feature to add to a government (i.e. non-profit generating) service.

reply


It's a good way to deal with scarcity. And scarcity is definitely an issue when the government agency in question doesn't necessarily have the resources available to them to actually perform at the level that they need to due to funding and political football.

Paying a premium for expedited service is fine (I'm sure you've paid USPS a few extra bucks to mail your package faster), but I do agree that it should be applied judiciously.

reply


It's companies paying an extra fee (around $1000 I think) to have expedited processing of applications. It means you're guaranteed a response (for or against) in a shorter period of time, I think 14 days. It's commonly used, in my experience.

reply


You pay money, they process it in 2-3 weeks or you get your money back.

reply


Expedite, seems like.

reply


It looks like they still support "expedite criteria"[1]

Perhaps "premium processing" is expedited without a justification.

[1] https://www.uscis.gov/forms/expedite-criteria

reply


Wolf in the sheep's clothing. When GovernMint says something you should look for whats hidden in the policy.

1. So if I want to change companies now I have to wait for few months to get the new petition in hand. Tell me I can't travel to my home country during this period!

This is essentially friction to job changing. This is clearly against the current administration's policy of Murica first and no to cheap labor.

2. On OPT ? Wait for unknown period of time to know if H1B gets picked in lottery or if it gets approved. Better go home.

3. So far FB, Google etc are always happy doing premium processing where as cheapo Indian companies avoided it. This is another big boost to cheap labor importers.

reply


It would be a lot easier and economically beneficial to just have open borders.

What would it take to turn Mexico and Canada into our 51st & 52nd states? So there aren't border controls or inspections there?

reply


Convincing ~50% of Americans that Mexicans don't want to steal their jobs, rape their wives/daughters, or give their kids drugs.

I'm on your team, but we've got a long way to go to get America ready for open borders, even with our nearest neighbors that are longtime trading partners and allies.

reply


You forgot convincing the Mexicans and Canadians that they are better off giving up their sovereignty... unless you planned on pulling a Hawaii.

reply


Well I suppose we can expect some inflation due to the costs of losing Mexican migrant labor. That could be a start to convince Americans that we need these kinds of open borders.

But I guess a real open-borders system would require things like common currencies or common judicial system across North America?

reply


> would require things like common currencies

That would be a disaster, and would hurt the dollar and therefore US NatSec and power.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Optimum_currency_area

reply


>What would it take to turn Mexico and Canada into our 51st & 52nd states?

At least two wars.

reply


lol

reply




Guidelines | FAQ | Support | API | Security | Lists | Bookmarklet | DMCA | Apply to YC | Contact

Search: