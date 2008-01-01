|
|Somewhat Scary Interview Between Gary Vee and Tony Robbins(Text post)
|
1 point by mustafabisic1 5 minutes ago | hide | past | web | discuss | favorite
|To be honest, I think most of you will LOVE this interview. Basically, they talk about the big economy crash(similar to 2008 one) that's coming. I was a little bit scared as I'm not really ready, but you might want to learn from this.
I know it's a lot to ask but just watch the first 9 minutes, you'll at least get inspired. This one's a real gem and I would LOVE to hear your opinion.
Btw these two are my two favorite personalities, it doesn't get a lot better than this.
Here is the video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9O8haH2tHWY
|
Guidelines
| FAQ
| Support
| API
| Security
| Lists
| Bookmarklet
| DMCA
| Apply to YC
| Contact