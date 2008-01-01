Somewhat Scary Interview Between Gary Vee and Tony Robbins(Text post)

To be honest, I think most of you will LOVE this interview. Basically, they talk about the big economy crash(similar to 2008 one) that's coming. I was a little bit scared as I'm not really ready, but you might want to learn from this. I know it's a lot to ask but just watch the first 9 minutes, you'll at least get inspired. This one's a real gem and I would LOVE to hear your opinion. Btw these two are my two favorite personalities, it doesn't get a lot better than this. Here is the video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9O8haH2tHWY