Ask HN: How would you start marketing your new service?
Let's say you have built a service and you need to market it now. What would be first steps?

Any examples of similar cases would be very appreciated.






If you're still in development and you don't have a pre-launch page up collecting emails (and explaining the upcoming service/product), you should do that ASAP.

Spend at least 30% of your time getting people to this page (social media, blogging, etc.)

After you launch, you keep the email list growing as best you can by blogging (and promoting those posts anywhere you can), networking,, and trying new things that may or may not work. Find things unique to your business that work well in finding new audience and "double down" on those tactics.

