The European Parliament votes to reintroduce visas for Americans (economist.com)
33 points by FabHK 26 minutes ago





The reason being that the US still requires visas from 5 EU countries: Bulgaria, Croatia, Cyprus, Poland and Romania.

And "The EU says it notified the United States in April 2014 that it was not meeting EU visa rules, and had given the country two years to comply."

What is going on in this world? I was reading news today that the parties on the right side of political spectrum are gaining ground all over Europe. US already has Republicans in power. Every country is becoming more nationalistic. What is driving this change? AFAICT there are no major issues that should have caused this.

Yeah... Not going to happen. Americans spend billions on European vacations, and nobody is going to threaten that when push comes to shove (any additional hassle is going to send people to Cancun instead). This is just posturing.

The EU is not a sovereign country, its political and economic union. The US is under no obligation to accept all 28-member countries as equal.

They do this every few sessions and the commission never acts on it.

the EP is doing tit-for-tat when there is no tit-for-tat!

"The main reason for the vote is the way that travellers from some EU countries are treated by America. While most citizens of EU countries can travel to the United States without a visa, those from Bulgaria, Croatia, Cyprus, Poland and Romania must still obtain one. Because the EU demands equal treatment of all its citizens in such matters, it says it is legally obliged to fight back."

I won't say it's a good idea - the vote is not even binding, btw -, but at least there's a reasoning behind it. EU wants to be treated as a country[1] and no country accepts different visa requirement for their states.

[1] Maybe

