Urban myth busting: Why building more high income housing helps affordability (cityobservatory.org)
17 points by RangerScience 1 hour ago





It's really a super obvious idea. The cost of any new building in a major city is almost entirely location. A $3,000/month studio in Brooklyn would go for $500 outside of a rural city -- so why would a developer purposely build shitty housing when the rental price wouldn't be appreciably lower?

Not to mention the lack of luxury housing isn't going to convince Mr. Yuppie to move out of NYC. He's just going to jack up the price of a semi-dilapitated brownstone (or turn a faux-victorian into a hacker house in SF).

>so why would a developer purposely build shitty housing when the rental price wouldn't be appreciably lower?

Because it'd be a lot cheaper to build and you could charge the same rent?

I'm not really sure what your point is here. If the cost of renting was completely location based and not quality based, developers would construct the cheapest housing possible in the most desirable locations - they wouldn't be building luxury housing.

There is one problem with supply-side solutions to housing affordability: as the rich move in, the poor will be displaced. As temporary as the rise in housing cost may seem to supply-side economic theory, displacement of the poor has ongoing consequences. Their concerns are moved figuratively and physically to the edges of society. We're not talking about cars or soccer balls. We're talking about the very geographic units that are the basis for our representative democracy. From the electoral college to district maps, geography still determines who represents you. Beyond representation, there are other concerns that are very much influenced by geography like schooling and health services.

The poor don't need to be displaced unless you artificially restrict growth. It's one thing I appreciate about NYC. There's essentially three types of neighborhoods, organized by price:

1. Cool neighborhoods 2. Convenient neighborhoods 3. Cheap neighborhoods

You can find stupid cheap housing in Queens/Brooklyn/Bronx/Jersey and still be able to take the subway to Manhattan. Why is NYC like this and not SF? Because as the city grows they re-zone neighborhoods (e.g. Downtown Brooklyn and LIC) and expand subway/bus-service further out.

I'm interested in hearing a discussion on this. It seems reasonable, but it also seems like it could be missing what's going on (is the new housing market-rate or above market-rate?) or missing other driving mechanisms ("investment" properties that then go empty?)

But it does name a mechanism that seems reasonable for driving rents down as new high-end housing gets built; although the mechanism sounds suspiciously like "trickle down".

Edit: I am in no way associated with the authors or site or any of; it came across my feed and I found it interesting.

Yeah I think that "trickle-down" with regard to individual income taxes is different than the "trickle-down" of asset-prices due to depreciation and increased supply.

I don't think the author's car comparison is apt here. Cars are not stationary assets. I can have a Denali in suburbia and and Denali in midtown and it's still a Denali. However, a flat above retail in suburbia is probably not at all the same as a flat above retail in midtown.

I agree that the over arching law of supply and demand is still at play. But if I go look anywhere in my city center at prime locations with nice housing built 30 years ago, I don't see that being anywhere near affordable for lower or even middle income families.

This is the most banal possible observation: increased supply drives prices down. It is literally econ 101, probably literally first week of econ 101.

There may be wrinkles or complexities. Obviously, in an infill situation, if you tear down existing housing and then build new housing, it's less clear that overall affordability will increase. There may be a backlog of demand that means that as new stock comes onto the market, the affordability increases less than you would imagine.

But is it basically true? Sure. Even if you build new units only for millionaires, that takes the millionaires out of competition for other high end markets, which then makes people who were previously marginal for those units get them, and takes them out of competition for the next tier down, etc.

I'm a huge proponent of new building and I fully support the Bay Area groups in favor of more housing (BARF, SFYimby, etc.) but the wrinkles and complexities of building new housing shouldn't just be hand-waved away. In a region as attractive as the SF Bay Area (or Boston / NYC / LA), there is a significant competent of induced demand that affects housing prices.

If they built a 50,000 unit skyscraper in Mountain View and priced the apartments at $1,000/month, how many people would move from other parts of the country to be in Mountain View? How many people have relocated out of the Bay Area due to housing costs that would move back if things became more affordable?

We should absolutely build more housing, especially around transit, but overselling the price impact isn't going to win many friends.

It's easier to fix the demand side (make billionaires not want 3 enormous apartments in every city) rather than the supply side: simply tax them.

If land value (as opposed to property value) were taxed at a higher level (preferably at 100%), the following behaviors would stop making sense and the market would take care of them:

* Buying and holding a property as a gold-like investment. Like electronics, most buildings would likely depreciate in value and if they are poor quality, holding on to them and renting them out would make losses, not profits.

* Building apartments for people to treat like gold bars and leave empty. Instead, investors would build apartments for people like me and you who would live on them and there would be more real estate for them to do this with.

* If the above doesn't end up fixing the problem all by itself, the tax revenue provides ample money to build affordable housing and owners falling into arrears on their land taxes would provide the space to build it.

California's Prop 13 is essentially the main villain of this story since it did the exact opposite of the above.

There may be some factors that work against his conclusion. Higher end new properties might be built with less space efficiency than new middle or lower end properties. So if you bulldoze a block of low rise apartments and build a couple massive single family homes, you are making housing prices worse overall.

But I don't see much indication of that actually happening in high cost of living cities like SF, NYC, DC. If anything, new "high end" apartment buildings have very small units compared to older stock.

It's also not always true over a small area of an entire housing market. If you bulldozed the poor areas of DC and rebuilt with dense luxury properties, the average rent in the city would go up, but the prices in the suburbs would fall.

My experiences match this article very well. I live in the cheapest building in my neighborhood, probably 300-400 dollars below "market." But my unit was build in the 1960's as a luxury unit. It's huge, has large walk in closets, and has a "butler door." People who lived there originally were expected to have help. And now it is the shittiest building in the area.

And my coworker is talking the other route. He lives in what was literally a crackhouse 10 years ago. Gentrification is much increased when you refused to build new high income property. Those higher income people just bid up low income property.

I'd be shocked if the author was wrong.

Consider what would happen if you were a high-income tech worker looking to move to San Francisco.

If there was a nice new apartment available, you might rent it. But if there wasn't, you would have to settle for an older apartment, which puts you into direct competition with poorer people over housing stock.

This is what is happening in San Francisco now -- high-income people are bidding up the prices of older apartments, many of which are pretty crappy, because the supply of new apartments is pretty small. This is how the city ended up with 70-year-old crappy apartments renting for more than $3000 per month.

If San Francisco built lots of new luxury apartments, the rich newcomers would live in them, and leave the older apartments available for the people who can't afford to pay more.

The issue is that most urbanites like rich people, like poor people, but hate middle income people.

There are a few cultural reasons for this. The result is that new construction is inevitably high end, with some units set aside for low income, or public housing.

Middle income people aren't seen as deserving to live downtown.

Today's luxury housing is tomorrow's middle class housing (and eventually becomes affordable housing).

reply


> Middle income people aren't seen as deserving to live downtown.

I don't think we have to assume that. Might just be that rich people need poor people in close physical proximity (as nannies, cleaners, dog-walkers, gardeners etc) but don't have any corresponding need for middle-income people.

