Not to mention the lack of luxury housing isn't going to convince Mr. Yuppie to move out of NYC. He's just going to jack up the price of a semi-dilapitated brownstone (or turn a faux-victorian into a hacker house in SF).
reply
Because it'd be a lot cheaper to build and you could charge the same rent?
I'm not really sure what your point is here. If the cost of renting was completely location based and not quality based, developers would construct the cheapest housing possible in the most desirable locations - they wouldn't be building luxury housing.
1. Cool neighborhoods
2. Convenient neighborhoods
3. Cheap neighborhoods
You can find stupid cheap housing in Queens/Brooklyn/Bronx/Jersey and still be able to take the subway to Manhattan. Why is NYC like this and not SF? Because as the city grows they re-zone neighborhoods (e.g. Downtown Brooklyn and LIC) and expand subway/bus-service further out.
But it does name a mechanism that seems reasonable for driving rents down as new high-end housing gets built; although the mechanism sounds suspiciously like "trickle down".
Edit: I am in no way associated with the authors or site or any of; it came across my feed and I found it interesting.
I don't think the author's car comparison is apt here. Cars are not stationary assets. I can have a Denali in suburbia and and Denali in midtown and it's still a Denali. However, a flat above retail in suburbia is probably not at all the same as a flat above retail in midtown.
I agree that the over arching law of supply and demand is still at play. But if I go look anywhere in my city center at prime locations with nice housing built 30 years ago, I don't see that being anywhere near affordable for lower or even middle income families.
There may be wrinkles or complexities. Obviously, in an infill situation, if you tear down existing housing and then build new housing, it's less clear that overall affordability will increase. There may be a backlog of demand that means that as new stock comes onto the market, the affordability increases less than you would imagine.
But is it basically true? Sure. Even if you build new units only for millionaires, that takes the millionaires out of competition for other high end markets, which then makes people who were previously marginal for those units get them, and takes them out of competition for the next tier down, etc.
If they built a 50,000 unit skyscraper in Mountain View and priced the apartments at $1,000/month, how many people would move from other parts of the country to be in Mountain View? How many people have relocated out of the Bay Area due to housing costs that would move back if things became more affordable?
We should absolutely build more housing, especially around transit, but overselling the price impact isn't going to win many friends.
If land value (as opposed to property value) were taxed at a higher level (preferably at 100%), the following behaviors would stop making sense and the market would take care of them:
* Buying and holding a property as a gold-like investment. Like electronics, most buildings would likely depreciate in value and if they are poor quality, holding on to them and renting them out would make losses, not profits.
* Building apartments for people to treat like gold bars and leave empty. Instead, investors would build apartments for people like me and you who would live on them and there would be more real estate for them to do this with.
* If the above doesn't end up fixing the problem all by itself, the tax revenue provides ample money to build affordable housing and owners falling into arrears on their land taxes would provide the space to build it.
California's Prop 13 is essentially the main villain of this story since it did the exact opposite of the above.
But I don't see much indication of that actually happening in high cost of living cities like SF, NYC, DC. If anything, new "high end" apartment buildings have very small units compared to older stock.
It's also not always true over a small area of an entire housing market. If you bulldozed the poor areas of DC and rebuilt with dense luxury properties, the average rent in the city would go up, but the prices in the suburbs would fall.
My experiences match this article very well. I live in the cheapest building in my neighborhood, probably 300-400 dollars below "market." But my unit was build in the 1960's as a luxury unit. It's huge, has large walk in closets, and has a "butler door." People who lived there originally were expected to have help. And now it is the shittiest building in the area.
And my coworker is talking the other route. He lives in what was literally a crackhouse 10 years ago. Gentrification is much increased when you refused to build new high income property. Those higher income people just bid up low income property.
I'd be shocked if the author was wrong.
If there was a nice new apartment available, you might rent it. But if there wasn't, you would have to settle for an older apartment, which puts you into direct competition with poorer people over housing stock.
This is what is happening in San Francisco now -- high-income people are bidding up the prices of older apartments, many of which are pretty crappy, because the supply of new apartments is pretty small. This is how the city ended up with 70-year-old crappy apartments renting for more than $3000 per month.
If San Francisco built lots of new luxury apartments, the rich newcomers would live in them, and leave the older apartments available for the people who can't afford to pay more.
There are a few cultural reasons for this. The result is that new construction is inevitably high end, with some units set aside for low income, or public housing.
Middle income people aren't seen as deserving to live downtown.
I don't think we have to assume that. Might just be that rich people need poor people in close physical proximity (as nannies, cleaners, dog-walkers, gardeners etc) but don't have any corresponding need for middle-income people.
Not to mention the lack of luxury housing isn't going to convince Mr. Yuppie to move out of NYC. He's just going to jack up the price of a semi-dilapitated brownstone (or turn a faux-victorian into a hacker house in SF).
reply