Nintendo Switch is running a FreeBSD Kernel
34 points
by
bpierre
1 hour ago
yifanlu
8 minutes ago
No. The Vita also has FreeBSD listed in its OSS page because it used a lot of the network stack. That listing doesn't mean anything.
deelowe
16 minutes ago
Correction:
* Nintendo Switch is running software from the FreeBSD Kernel
dottedmag
39 minutes ago
Is it or is it just a <tree.h> header from FreeBSD copied to the source code?
nicolaslem
30 minutes ago
Which brings an interesting question, what are the techniques to get to know what OS a system uses? I know nmap can send specially crafted packets to get a fingerprint of the networking stack. Is there something else?
gbrown_
31 minutes ago
Title is misleading, it's not confirmed that Switch runs a FreeBSD base OS yet.
