Nintendo Switch is running a FreeBSD Kernel (twitter.com)
No. The Vita also has FreeBSD listed in its OSS page because it used a lot of the network stack. That listing doesn't mean anything.

Correction:

* Nintendo Switch is running software from the FreeBSD Kernel

Is it or is it just a <tree.h> header from FreeBSD copied to the source code?

Which brings an interesting question, what are the techniques to get to know what OS a system uses? I know nmap can send specially crafted packets to get a fingerprint of the networking stack. Is there something else?

Title is misleading, it's not confirmed that Switch runs a FreeBSD base OS yet.

