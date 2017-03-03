However, the sexism and dysfunction in the company is extremely disturbing. It almost starts to undermine the case against them when there are all these hit jobs coming out and it starts to seem that the media is biased or relishing their fall.
reply
In a world where privacy has been traded away for convenience, it's poetic justice where a startup uses data mining techniques to subvert the government. This is the same government that would have no issues to use the same techniques to spy on its own people for its own motives.
I'm neither on Uber nor the government's side in this case, just simply making an observation. The lack of data privacy seems to be a double-edged sword for users and government/law enforcement alike.
With Volkswagon cheating the system it was a small group of engineers and covert approval from the top that explained how they could get away with it for so long.
The conceptual similarity to VW's Diesel engine "Defeat Device" is uncanny. It seems that the future of technology will include ever more shady uses of programming to mislead regulators and the like.
However, the sexism and dysfunction in the company is extremely disturbing. It almost starts to undermine the case against them when there are all these hit jobs coming out and it starts to seem that the media is biased or relishing their fall.
reply