How Uber Used Secret Greyball Tool to Deceive Authorities Worldwide (nytimes.com)
63 points by coloneltcb 8 minutes ago | 7 comments





I'm not excusing Uber at all because what they've done is extremely bad in multiple cases but find it strange all these hit pieces are coming out of the wood works. There is a large section of society that hates Uber and will spring at any chance to bring it down. Which is partially what I think happened with the whole #boycottUber thing and the new video of kalanick yelling at the Taxi guy.

However, the sexism and dysfunction in the company is extremely disturbing. It almost starts to undermine the case against them when there are all these hit jobs coming out and it starts to seem that the media is biased or relishing their fall.

How diabolical!

In a world where privacy has been traded away for convenience, it's poetic justice where a startup uses data mining techniques to subvert the government. This is the same government that would have no issues to use the same techniques to spy on its own people for its own motives.

I'm neither on Uber nor the government's side in this case, just simply making an observation. The lack of data privacy seems to be a double-edged sword for users and government/law enforcement alike.

How things like this remain secrets for so long is astounding to me. By definition of what the day to day of driving strangers around Uber has hundreds of drivers who hate their job yet it took this long for these stories to start finding their way into the press.

With Volkswagon cheating the system it was a small group of engineers and covert approval from the top that explained how they could get away with it for so long.

Uber's disregard for local laws and regulations is well known, so I find it hard to be shocked by this.

The conceptual similarity to VW's Diesel engine "Defeat Device" is uncanny. It seems that the future of technology will include ever more shady uses of programming to mislead regulators and the like.

Are there legal grounds here for a court decision against Uber based on this?

Uber is having a very bad month.

DAYUUUUUMMMM!! Savage

