Ask HN: How do you deal with perfectionism related to programming?
There is one thing that has held me back the most while progressing in my programming endeavors: perfectionism. It has been an enormous energy drain. I believe that programmers are especially susceptible to it since programming is a very creative but at the same time logical task with many different ways of approaching problems in a huge ecosystem. In the last few years I got to know my perfectionistic side, where it comes from and what is supportive in changing my relationship with it. I always say that perfectionism is a fear of vulnerability. I think it is a topic that is not addressed enough and that many people have challenges with. What are your experiences with perfectionism? How do you handle it? Lets support each other!





One strategy is to leave the thing at hand for few weeks. This way you can forget most of the trivial, unimportant things that were bothering you before.

Great point! This does require quiet some discipline though :)

Not really. Having several other opened projects is enough.

Yes, in that case definitely...

