Ask HN: How do you deal with perfectionism related to programming? 2 points by TechHawk 21 minutes ago | hide | past | web | 4 comments | favorite There is one thing that has held me back the most while progressing in my programming endeavors: perfectionism. It has been an enormous energy drain. I believe that programmers are especially susceptible to it since programming is a very creative but at the same time logical task with many different ways of approaching problems in a huge ecosystem. In the last few years I got to know my perfectionistic side, where it comes from and what is supportive in changing my relationship with it. I always say that perfectionism is a fear of vulnerability. I think it is a topic that is not addressed enough and that many people have challenges with. What are your experiences with perfectionism? How do you handle it? Lets support each other!












