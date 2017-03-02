Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Rust's language ergonomics initiative (rust-lang.org)
67 points by aturon 2 hours ago





I especially like this approach:

> Often, the heart of the matter is the question of what to make implicit. In the rest of this post, I’ll present a basic framework for thinking about this question, and then apply that framework to three areas of Rust […]

What's proposed here is a universally good way to think about what to make implicit. The proposed changes to Rust are just some applications of this.

