Private Git Repository on Any Computer (alexkras.com)
It pains me to think that people nowadays need to be reminded that many cloud services were/are originally available locally, for unlimited use. Amazon's whole services model seems to revolve around converting on-prem services into cloud offerings, even.

Modern computing is just like the chemicals industry now. You can clean your whole house with just a few simple ingredients (only one is a product -- water, citrus, baking soda, vinegar, mud, and bleach), but how many of us actually know that? Instead we go to the store and pick up Windex, Drain-o, and everything else, because we paid more attention to advertisements and marketing droids than the world around us.

The damage that modern technology has done to human resourcefulness makes me weep

I built a docker container that can serve as a quick plug and play ssh over git repository: https://github.com/rkcf/docker-git-server

The point of Github is not so much the repo hosting part (well, that too). The point of Github is

- the nice web UI for browsing code

- the social features (issues, pull requests, reviews)

That's why, after years of Gitolite (i.e. nearly as bare Git hosting as the submission discusses), I've switched to Gogs last year.

Probably worth highlighting the gogs/gitea split: https://github.com/gogits/gogs/issues/1304#issuecomment-1191...

I would guess given that, gitea would be the better road at the moment.

How do you feel GitLab stacks up?

Yeah I love Gogs!!

I have essentially the same tutorial on my readme here: https://github.com/divbit/grimoire except I've included a step where Ubuntu uncomplicated firewall is setup. I wonder if anyone has any suggestions on other basic security measures that should be taken for a private git repo?

