Modern computing is just like the chemicals industry now. You can clean your whole house with just a few simple ingredients (only one is a product -- water, citrus, baking soda, vinegar, mud, and bleach), but how many of us actually know that? Instead we go to the store and pick up Windex, Drain-o, and everything else, because we paid more attention to advertisements and marketing droids than the world around us.
The damage that modern technology has done to human resourcefulness makes me weep
reply
- the nice web UI for browsing code
- the social features (issues, pull requests, reviews)
That's why, after years of Gitolite (i.e. nearly as bare Git hosting as the submission discusses), I've switched to Gogs last year.
I would guess given that, gitea would be the better road at the moment.
Modern computing is just like the chemicals industry now. You can clean your whole house with just a few simple ingredients (only one is a product -- water, citrus, baking soda, vinegar, mud, and bleach), but how many of us actually know that? Instead we go to the store and pick up Windex, Drain-o, and everything else, because we paid more attention to advertisements and marketing droids than the world around us.
The damage that modern technology has done to human resourcefulness makes me weep
reply