Tell HN: WarGames(1983) is mind blowing
4 points by sidcool 7 minutes ago | hide | past | web | discuss | favorite
I can't believe I hadn't watched this movie till now. It just blew my mind. Being a hacker, tinkering, solving problems was the dream I ever imagined doing. This just rekindled my dying spirit of hacking. Just wanted to share my exhilaration.





