Launch HN: Lively (YC W17) – 401(k) for Healthcare

Hi HN! I’m Shobin, co-founder at Lively (https://livelyme.com). Lively is a Health Savings Account platform for employers and individuals. If you are unfamiliar with an HSA, think of it as the 401(k) for healthcare. We are in the current batch (W17) at YC and are excited to share our offering with you. Lively was born over a year ago with personal experiences that both Alex (my co-founder) and I experienced firsthand. The short story is that we were experiencing a lot more out-of-pocket medical expenses than we were prepared for. That is what propelled us to begin looking around and came across the health savings account. The HSA is a triple tax-advantaged account that allows you to contribute pre-tax dollars, invest your money and let is grow tax-free, and withdraw money tax-free so long as it is used for qualified medical expenses (at any point in the future). It has been an industry dominated by banks and other financial institutions and we saw a unique opportunity to disrupt it by focusing on user experience. Alex and I are life-long friends and see this as an important problem to help solve. We are also happy to answer questions about our business, but also health savings accounts and high deductible health plans.