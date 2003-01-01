Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
I was forcibly deported from the UK like a terrorist, restrained and under guard (theguardian.com)
9 points by azuajef 27 minutes ago





the BBC article lists the facts, which the Guardian choose to omit:

http://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-39099574

- given indefinite leave in 1992 to remain in the UK after her marriage - but this lapsed because she lived outside the UK for more than two years. - came back to the UK several times for short visits. She lived in the UK in 2003 until January 2005 and says that during this time she made numerous applications for leave to remain, which were all rejected. - Mrs Clennell eventually entered the UK in 2013 and made two applications for leave to remain - both were rejected, as was her final application in 2016. - "... speaking to the BBC's Fiona Walker from the Scottish detention centre, she said: "I knew that when I got indefinite leave to remain I can't stay outside of the country for more than two years. "But then my husband was with me, he came to live with me for five years in Singapore."

this is a textbook case of someone playing the system, including overstaying on a tourist visa several times

Some more backstory from another article: "The government’s spousal visa system requires the British partner to prove earnings of at least £18,600 and the couple being able to show long stretches of uninterrupted time living in the UK.

Clennell lost her leave to remain as the time she spent out of the country when her parents were dying was too long. She has made repeated attempts – in Singapore and back in the UK – to reapply for permission to live with her husband."[0]

Has this been a big story over there? It seems excessively cruel to deport a woman who recently lost her parents and has a sick husband.

[0] https://www.theguardian.com/uk-news/2017/feb/26/grandmother-...

