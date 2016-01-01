Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Razer targets perfect Linux support (facebook.com)
I am one of many disgruntled Razer Blade Stealth and razer core owners, currently awaiting a refund. Some customers are on as many as their 4th or 5th replacement unit. They have no English support in the UK, just a couple of german phone numbers which nobody seems to answer. The forum is terrible and they can't translate emails correctly. It's insulting.

The typical issues are usually related to firmware, which myself and other users would be willing to wait for to be fixed, but Razer's default, almost auto-response, solution is to just send you another unit, with the same issues.

In general though, the razer blade stealth is not even in the same league as an x1, mbp, or xps, and it's not supposed to be. It's just priced the same.

Razer. Apple prices, gateway support.

> they can't translate emails correctly

Between UK English and US English?

Just wanted to say that I'm looking to an existing ultraportable and hearing stories about how poor Razer's quality control and customer service is (from /r/razer and from friends) means I won't be buying a Razer Blade Stealth.

It's a real shame, it fits the bill perfectly but Dell will almost certainly get my money for an XPS 13 instead.

Yes, I had an awful experience with the stealth also, though it had nothing to do with linux support (managed to get everything working).

Multiple hardware failures and eventually had to return it. They should probably learn basic quality control techniques before spending any energy on better linux support.

I've had very similar experiences with their support on other devices, very displeased. For a mouse of theirs, I ended up writing a kernel extension to fix the issues myself.

Any Razer engineers here? I'm a proud owner that would like to work with you directly to fix some of the remaining driver support issues.

Also, has anyone gotten the Razer Blade to work with the Razer Core thunderbolt 3 expansion chassis? On default Ubuntu 16.04 it picks up the thunderbolt hub, but nothing underneath. This would be an amazing laptop for machine learning if I could supercharge it with a Titan-X.

Also, consider a 32GB build for us developers...

I'm not sure that is something that could be "fixed" in 16.04 unless you can convince the Ubuntu kernel maintainers to backport patches for PCI-E hotplug / thunderbolt support.

I'm running a kernel that supports PCI-E hotplug & thunderbolt. That's not the issue.

FWIW the kernel in 16.04 does support that. But I've tried with newer kernels too.

This is great! I picked up a Razer 2016/1060 a couple months ago and have been running Ubuntu on it since then.

There's been a few issues, but overall it's been a great machine to transition to after a decade of Mac usage. If you're interested, it will require a bit of configuration (and even then its not 100% perfect just yet). See here for a list of issues/solutions: https://docs.google.com/document/d/1jI2jlVi1V0H8SeNm5kspJ1qX...)

Feel free to ask any questions if you're curious about picking one up!

Once upon a time I installed Ubuntu on either first gen or second gen "Razer Blade" (since rebranded the "Pro"/17 inch) and the only real issue I had with it was the keyboard would send double input. Found someone who had put together a custom driver patch and it became usable.

I have been looking at the Razer Blade and the Alienware 13" recently and have been leaning towards the Alienware since I can replace the WiFi card...but if Razer brings 1st class support for Linux systems then I will have a much harder decision to make when I start looking again.

Ohhh, nice doc :D Looks like you found a few solutions that I haven't. Thanks for sharing!

No problem! Just to be clear, I can't take credit for the content of the doc or starting it, but I've found it very useful.

If you have a solution / issue that isn't listen - please add it as a comment on the doc :).

I really like someone stepping up and making a high quality linux laptop. After the thread yesterday about System76 (who I thought was doing that) this makes me really happy. It's also somewhat a threat to Apple. If you aren't doing any iOS development you will now get a really nice alternative to a Macbook Pro.

Aren't Dell doing this well already with their XPS series?

I think the developer community right now is siganificant enough to offer a meaningful market for smaller shop like Razer. If they manage to deliver a relatively well-built (not to the level of apple, something close to xps or thinkpad), with solid linux integration, slightly expensive (like 10% over the mass market models with equivalent hardware spec), I will buy for sure.

I don't own a Razer, although I've been thinking about buying one. My understanding is they're top notch, maybe even on par with Apple, if you get one without issues. They have above-average defect rates and way-below-average customer support. If you check out forums or /r/razer you'll find some people gushing over their laptops, and many complaining about support.

Please also add trackpoint[0] so that we thinkpad (linux) users can be more comfortable considering switching to your platform.

[0]https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Pointing_stick

I know some people love them but compared to the massive glass trackpad with multitouch that I have on my MacBook I don't understand the appeal. Is it a portability thing?

I have not used a Thinkpad in 10 year but I have never seen anything that compares to the Trackoint. Anything else has always given me the urge to use a mouse.

It's a not-having-to-move-your-fingers-from-home-row thing. It is extremely important for people like me that suffer from repetitive strain disorders, if we want to keep maximum productivity.

Keep your fingers on the home row. Much faster.

Yeah or please don't.

Well, I think I'll refrain from buying razer because of this: https://mobile.twitter.com/internetofshit/status/83665111681...

This is for their razor blade laptop, are you really going to avoid their entire line up because of that?

This isn't even the laptop, it's for Razer Synapses which is their cloud mouse/keyboard settings program. This is literally nothing to do with their laptop line up.

If they can screw up a mouse that badly why should I trust them with my entire system?

it's the same brand, I think if they have the tendency to do this for their keyboard and mouse, who knows what they'll end up doing with their laptops.

They use Synapse for everything now, you can't use any of their peripherals or do anything to the local hardware (even on the blade) without their bullshit cloud service.

That doesn't apply to Linux...

32GB RAM and a TrackPoint/pointing stick, please.

For readers confused as I was, the Facebook post only says they're "looking at" better Linux support. The author buries in a comment a target for flawless Linux support[1].

But I'd expect if flawless Linux support was actually their goal they'd announce it more prominently, which they did not.

[1]https://www.facebook.com/minliangtan/photos/a.11684295504016...

I wasn't sure about their commitment either, but on the linked page, Min-Liang Tan (Razer CEO) comments:

"Well - our objective is to get the Blades to be running Linux flawlessly."

That seems like Razer is setting a clear target for Linux support.

Razer's Synapse, or cloud based drivers seem like a huge step backwards. Needing to make an account so I can change the sensitivity of my mouse is crazy.

I've heard the argument

* they needed more space on the device so couldn't include the drivers and configuration

* cloud drivers allow portability of configuration

Both of those fall on their face in reality. Lan gaming is mostly dead since most multiplayer games are online and memory space is cheap.

Non-mobile link:

https://www.facebook.com/minliangtan/photos/a.11684295504016...

reply


I mean, this is one of those things where either you're a real company, or you're not. Half a company is, like, supply chain management. The other half is, pushing the perspective beyond the horizon. Razer solve all the supply problems, obviously, or else there wouldn't be a working catalog, but as far as pushing things beyond the event horizon, signs are that there is much more to come.

Look at it this way... what Apple did with NextStep in 1999, Razer, et al., could be doing right now, finally, and catching up. With Linux.

Only 20 years behind the ball, but .. then again .. these are not yet $Billion companies. Yet.

Interesting that Razer is targeting Linux before macOS. I bought a Logitech mechanical keyboard (G810) and mouse (G502) primarily because they are the only manufacturer that offers first-class drivers for their products on macOS.

EDIT: misread HN headline; article mostly about Linux support on their laptops so comment is somewhat moot.

Not really - Razer makes devices for gamers, and macOS support for gaming is abysmal - no Vulkan support, poor OpenGL implementation, no VR support... you name it. So focusing on Linux makes more sense for a gaming hardware.

As a datapoint from someone who uses razer software on macs: I use razer hardware with my macbook pro at work. I have a razer keyboard, a pretty LED firefly mouse pad and a pretty LED razer mouse and razer's "Synapse" software mostly works, but I definitely feel like razer has a long way to go with software in general. It forgets settings, the update process is weird, and compared with Corsair or Steel Series software it is definitely not as good. I tried the Razer nabu watch and its software was worse in every way when compared to a pebble. Bluetooth connectivity had issues, step tracking, sleep tracking, it was all significantly worse than a PT. I love razer hardware, but their software skills seem to be still catching up.

This is for running Linux on Razer Blade systems.

Ah, that appears to be the case. This is what happens when you only read the HN headline. :/

I have never seen a mechanical keyboard that required drivers. What abou that Logitech keyboard requires a driver?

Keyboard drivers provide additional support for controlling LED backlight color (many of them are RGB per key) and for managing 'macro' keys which send bulk key sequences.

Both features are popular in the gaming community. But they are also useful in other ways, I've got a mod which blinks the F11 key when I've got a meeting/appointment coming up (for example)

> I've got a mod which blinks the F11 key when I've got a meeting/appointment coming up (for example)

Huh, that's a clever idea. I should look into that!

It doesn't require the driver, but it adds functionality, such as mapping function keys to shortcuts and customize the keyboard lighting. For the mouse, it also allows DPI configuration, which is very useful.

Presumably to change the colors of the LEDs

Razer stuff comes with OS X drivers. I don't know about theirs or Logitech's being all that 'first class', though.

At first I thought the coloured keyboard on most of their systems was useless, but I wonder if I could rig it up to switch colour based on vim mode. That might be fun. Is it controllable from software?

There's an SDK for interacting with all Razer Chroma enabled devices, so it's doable.

reply


Yes. Razer Synapse is quite thorough.

For many of Razer's peripherals, there are some very well supported reverse engineered drivers: https://github.com/terrycain/razer-drivers

I recently purchased a Dell Precision 5520 because its linux support is terrific (or, it was on the 5510). If they pull this off then the next laptop I buy will almost certainly be a razer. No question.

This is a quick way for me to buy them instead of a new MacBook Pro. Awesome to see someone step up to the plate!

I have a 14" Razer laptop from 2016. I am currently running Windows on it, and FWIW I have never been more pleased with a laptop.

I wonder if they will add compatibility for the Razer Core on the Linux side of things.

Currently, requires modding the BIOS.

https://insider.razerzone.com/index.php?threads/razer-core-o...

Hopefully, that changes in the future.

I would also vouch for FreeBSD on Razer laptops.

Why would BSD Desktop need a powerful laptop? What applications are you running on a desktop BSD?

It's okay to vote me down but I really am wondering what Desktop BSD are doing? I have been an old Amiga guy that ended up finding a home with Linux. I tried BSD several times and have BSD running a server at my home. My experience with Desktop BSD just didn't see where you would use the available application that would need a strong computer except for developing for BSD?

