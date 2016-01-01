The typical issues are usually related to firmware, which myself and other users would be willing to wait for to be fixed, but Razer's default, almost auto-response, solution is to just send you another unit, with the same issues.
In general though, the razer blade stealth is not even in the same league as an x1, mbp, or xps, and it's not supposed to be. It's just priced the same.
Razer. Apple prices, gateway support.
reply
Between UK English and US English?
It's a real shame, it fits the bill perfectly but Dell will almost certainly get my money for an XPS 13 instead.
Multiple hardware failures and eventually had to return it. They should probably learn basic quality control techniques before spending any energy on better linux support.
Also, has anyone gotten the Razer Blade to work with the Razer Core thunderbolt 3 expansion chassis? On default Ubuntu 16.04 it picks up the thunderbolt hub, but nothing underneath. This would be an amazing laptop for machine learning if I could supercharge it with a Titan-X.
Also, consider a 32GB build for us developers...
FWIW the kernel in 16.04 does support that. But I've tried with newer kernels too.
There's been a few issues, but overall it's been a great machine to transition to after a decade of Mac usage. If you're interested, it will require a bit of configuration (and even then its not 100% perfect just yet). See here for a list of issues/solutions: https://docs.google.com/document/d/1jI2jlVi1V0H8SeNm5kspJ1qX...)
Feel free to ask any questions if you're curious about picking one up!
I have been looking at the Razer Blade and the Alienware 13" recently and have been leaning towards the Alienware since I can replace the WiFi card...but if Razer brings 1st class support for Linux systems then I will have a much harder decision to make when I start looking again.
If you have a solution / issue that isn't listen - please add it as a comment on the doc :).
[0]https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Pointing_stick
But I'd expect if flawless Linux support was actually their goal they'd announce it more prominently, which they did not.
[1]https://www.facebook.com/minliangtan/photos/a.11684295504016...
"Well - our objective is to get the Blades to be running Linux flawlessly."
That seems like Razer is setting a clear target for Linux support.
I've heard the argument
* they needed more space on the device so couldn't include the drivers and configuration
* cloud drivers allow portability of configuration
Both of those fall on their face in reality. Lan gaming is mostly dead since most multiplayer games are online and memory space is cheap.
https://www.facebook.com/minliangtan/photos/a.11684295504016...
dang, can we get the link changed to this since most phones will redirect to the mobile version, but for some reason, people haven't figured a way to redirect to desktop versions from mobile?
Look at it this way... what Apple did with NextStep in 1999, Razer, et al., could be doing right now, finally, and catching up. With Linux.
Only 20 years behind the ball, but .. then again .. these are not yet $Billion companies. Yet.
EDIT: misread HN headline; article mostly about Linux support on their laptops so comment is somewhat moot.
Both features are popular in the gaming community. But they are also useful in other ways, I've got a mod which blinks the F11 key when I've got a meeting/appointment coming up (for example)
Huh, that's a clever idea. I should look into that!
http://developer.razerzone.com/works-with-chroma/download/
I wonder if they will add compatibility for the Razer Core on the Linux side of things.
https://insider.razerzone.com/index.php?threads/razer-core-o...
Hopefully, that changes in the future.
The typical issues are usually related to firmware, which myself and other users would be willing to wait for to be fixed, but Razer's default, almost auto-response, solution is to just send you another unit, with the same issues.
In general though, the razer blade stealth is not even in the same league as an x1, mbp, or xps, and it's not supposed to be. It's just priced the same.
Razer. Apple prices, gateway support.
reply