16 Linux server monitoring commands you really need to know (hpe.com)
25 points by CrankyBear 2 hours ago | hide | past | web | 11 comments | favorite





This is a terrible article which doesn't even meet the requirements for posting to hackernews.

Starts by assuming that runlevels mean the same thing on all Linux variants.

Yeah... a buzzfeed style inbound marketing post asking me to modify my runlevel. What could go wrong?

Welcome to the modern world, where knowing what a run level IS, let alone know how to USE one, matters.

What could go wrong? You forget to try to understand the question: what is my run level?

Exactly what an ephemeral DO vps is good for!

Worse still, it starts by assuming runlevels still have a meaning. Nearly all modern distro's are now running systemd, which has no notion of runlevels (targets are kind of the same but also very different!)

For reference, https://wiki.archlinux.org/index.php/Systemd#Targets is a nice little summary of how it's usually done these days.

netstat is deprecated on Linux, ss should be used instead. Learning the differences is a good exercise by itself

htop may be better than top

I find when a server is close to using max CPU or mem, htop requires a surprising amount of resources that result in it lagging quite a bit.

I prefer htop.

