16 Linux server monitoring commands you really need to know
hpe.com
25 points
by
CrankyBear
2 hours ago
MisterKent
21 minutes ago
This is a terrible article which doesn't even meet the requirements for posting to hackernews.
dsr_
36 minutes ago
Starts by assuming that runlevels mean the same thing on all Linux variants.
whalesalad
35 minutes ago
Yeah... a buzzfeed style inbound marketing post asking me to modify my runlevel. What could go wrong?
mmjaa
22 minutes ago
Welcome to the modern world, where knowing what a run level IS, let alone know how to USE one, matters.
What could go wrong? You forget to try to understand the question: what is my run level?
gist
3 minutes ago
Exactly what an ephemeral DO vps is good for!
gnur
22 minutes ago
Worse still, it starts by assuming runlevels still have a meaning. Nearly all modern distro's are now running systemd, which has no notion of runlevels (targets are kind of the same but also very different!)
reply
rhblake
20 minutes ago
For reference,
https://wiki.archlinux.org/index.php/Systemd#Targets
is a nice little summary of how it's usually done these days.
dimitar
38 minutes ago
netstat is deprecated on Linux, ss should be used instead. Learning the differences is a good exercise by itself
reply
n00b101
56 minutes ago
htop may be better than top
reply
mi100hael
44 minutes ago
I find when a server is close to using max CPU or mem, htop requires a surprising amount of resources that result in it lagging quite a bit.
reply
jdalgetty
17 minutes ago
I prefer htop.
