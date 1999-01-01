Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Flask Security Architecture for Diverse, Security Policies [pdf] (1999) (cmu.edu)
Many people get confused about why SELinux is so complicated. Partly implementation problem but partly intrinsic complexity to what it’s trying to do. I thought people might find it enlightening to see the original, cleaner architecture applied to Fluke microkernel. Culmination of prior, failed attempts in high-assurance security to bake MAC into simple kernels such as original UNIX and Mach. One of few to succeed commercially in quite a few products from Sidewinder to SELinux.

