Ask HN: 50 job applications, 15 interviews, 7 onsites, and no offer – what next?
<Using a throwaway account for privacy>

I have been looking to change jobs over the last 8 months. I am in a product management leadership position at my current job, and looking to shift to a similar role in either a slightly smaller company or in a different industry. However, I have found it extremely hard to accomplish this. I have no idea why I am failing in final rounds, but in most instances the feedback has been "You are a great candidate, and we would like you to interview with this other role. But this particular role is not a good fit"

What am I doing wrong ? Few facts about me" - I have over 12 years of work experience across 4 companies (well known brands) - I am in my mid 30s - I am Indian, and FOB, with an accent (not a heavy accent though)

I have run completely out of ideas now. I have probably spoken with 100 people during the course of 15 interviews and I haven't gotten any feedback on what I am doing wrong. I absolutely HATE my current job. I get depressed thinking about working in my current job for the foreseeable future. But looks like I don't have any recourse. I am almost thinking of halting my job search and finding some kind of hobby to keep me occupied and keep my mind off work. Any advice would be appreciated.






Taking your description at face value, something is incongruous between how you present yourself in person vs. on your resumé. I can't see how otherwise despite your qualifications on paper and in your phone conversation why a company would spend their time bringing you onsite for a specific position, and then find you unfit but still want to consider you for something else. There seems to be a disconnect that doesn't manifest until that late stage. And I don't think any further online diagnosis of the problem will help. I think you should seek out a trusted individual you know in person to help you identify that incongruity. Realize, it might mean you get rejected earlier in the process, but maybe that's for the best if it saves you time in interview processes that will eventually not work out anyway, and attract the attention of the ones that will faster.

I think your resume is probably more impressive than your ability to interview. Learning to be impressive on interviews is difficult. I would suggest trying out a less impressive resume so you don't lead into your interview with too much of a high standard.

Not to be mean spirited, but it sounds like you either need to learn how to close or you are going for positions you really aren't a good fit for.

I've gotten every job I've ever interviewed for that I really wanted. In the end, it's about perception and desire. If you don't go in acting like you deserve the job and can be an asset to the company, you are not likely to get an offer.

You also have to be able to sell yourself as the perfect fit. Trust me, no one is, but if you believe you can become it, it will show and they will believe it too. That's when the offers come in.

Go through your skill sets, really step back and evaluate if it's up to date enough for these newer positions you are going for.

Also, if you go into an interview with the attitude that you hate your current job, it will show. You need to make peace with whatever your current job is, find something positive about it, and reflect on that. This will help you to be positive in your interviews and talk well about your current company, which employers want to hear.

Excellent advice. You are there to offer your services -- not to ask for a job! Go in with a humble I-will-kill-it attitude

You could have a problem with your interviewing. You may want to get someone you trust and will give you HONEST feedback to mock interview you and get some feedback. The companies turning you down, you're not going to get any useful info from them.

That and just keep trying. Its a numbers game though, if you aren't getting any offers there must be something wrong with your interviews.

I've got ~20 years of recruiting for startups, write resumes (and profiles, etc), and coach job seekers. 50 apps and 15 interviews isn't a bad result in most cases, so you seem relatively effective in getting interviews. Whatever you are doing to get in is working.

Sometimes the resume "oversells" the applicant. I wonder if they are expecting someone a bit more knowledgeable and skilled based on how you present yourself. This is just a guess of course, but do you feel the resume truly represents (and does not overstate) your accomplishments?

How about price? You say you've worked for 4 "brands", so I'd expect you are paid well. Maybe they all like you, but not as much as the others when comparing price and experience of others.

Your mention accent, so that is obviously at least on your mind. Doesn't sound like a huge factor if you're making it onsite 50%.

These problems can be tricky. Stay at it, and maybe ask a past interviewer for some helpful feedback. They will likely be reluctant to give it to you (legal reasons, nothing to gain but goodwill), but worth a shot.

Good luck.

Keep positive man - as you know so much of product development is about feedback and iteration. I would really push your ex-interviewers or even the recruiting folks to share their exact thoughts on what didn't go well - even if you have to go through a few people to get the truth.

If the companies are worth their salt, they should be giving (or willing to give) you detailed feedback. _Especially_ if you got to a face-to-face interview. If they don't, then I'd consider that a lucky miss.

First step would be to ask, at least, the 7 on-sites for feedback. If it's insufficient, ask for more. Explain that you're having trouble at the last hurdle and that their feedback will help. Take that feedback and integrate it in to your approach. Getting feedback can be difficult, especially when it's just you. Consider giving it to some friends and/or mentors to get a clearer view. Choose someone that can bring the most amount of objectivity.

Otherwise... Attend some meetups. Consider blogging and producing some content. Build a profile that projects where you want to be (you should consider, a little, what that might be). If you're passionate and visible in a domain, combined with good skills and experience, then you're gold to these organizations. Often they will come to you.

Also consider being proactive to companies that you want to work for. Engage and see if they have any jobs. Many roles get filled without a Job Description seeing the light of day. Part of doing the above should achieve that.

Finally, consider tackling the problem in a structured way. Interview for a job that's well within your capabilities. Apply for roles that stretch you. These give you a broader understanding on the needs out there in the market (and hopefully what you're capable of).

Good luck.

"If the companies are worth their salt, they should be giving (or willing to give) you detailed feedback. _Especially_ if you got to a face-to-face interview. If they don't, then I'd consider that a lucky miss."

Really? It's been my experience that companies will not give feedback, at least anything that could be considered detailed feedback, as a blanket policy. The perception at least is that giving feedback opens up the company to potential litigation and provides the company no benefit.

I'm sorry that you're going through this.

You mentioned that the feedback you've received has always suggested that you're a great candidate, but they see you in a different role. What kind of role is it? And, is it possible that that role really may be a better fit for you?

If so, you have a choice. Either change careers or try to take corrective action and become a better fit for a PM gig.

Good luck and again, I'm very sorry. Feel free to email me - my address is in my profile.

In america it is super hard to give feedback to applicants, most mature workplaces ban it, and instruct you to route any such requests through the recruitment/HR team.

I think it sucks, but this is way to litigious a society for it to work any other way.

It makes me wonder if there is some opportunity for a middle man service that anonymizes the source of the feedback.

I've noticed a definite increase in companies doing bait and switches. They list higher level positions to attract good people and then try to offer them lower level positions. That's been my experience.

We don't do this but it might appear that way to a candidate. We're hiring people of all levels and if someone comes in who we feel we like but at a lower level we'll offer them that level instead.

My experience inside and out of companies has been that this tactic is employed quite a bit. I really dislike it but it's the truth. Everyone wants a top notch team and sometimes the only way to get amazing people in less amazing roles is to bait and switch them. You are getting someone who is likely zero risk and will be highly successful in a lower role. And if you ever actually need someone in the higher level role you have someone who can do it.

It's incredibly annoying since most people are probably in better position than the new lower offer.

Just keep trying. You have just been unlucky so far.

A lot of success comes down to dogged persistence. Here's a great book on the subject: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B010MH9V3W/ref=dp-kindle-redirect?...

How are you interviewing? Have you tapped into your network? Do you have past co-worker friends who have left and found jobs elsewhere?

Most companies value referrals much higher than unknown applicants. If you have a friend who can vouch for your work ethic and can give you straight forward feedback, that will be the best route. You'll iterate much quicker. Also friends may give you insight on the inside of their companies about how decision-making is going. Once you have sizable work experience and sizable network, you shouldn't be doing the shotgun approach. In my very first job I reached out to a 3rd party recruiter and they helped me get a job in 2 weeks from me doing it on my own for 2 months (not a software dev). After that, my jobs have all been referral based.

I hate to go down this route, but can you describe your appearance / physical style? What do you wear when you go in for interview? Do all the companies that you apply to have your linked in profile?

How much product management experience do you have ? What type of companies have you had PM experience at? What were you doing before product ?

It's very hard to get people to diagnose the problem online but maybe if you give more details we can help you out. Otherwise reach out to a trusted colleague.

What is the alternate position you get offered? Product management, but at a lower level?

This indeed can be frustrating. It might help to take a step back and see how the onsite went. a) Think hard about how the onsite interviews went. Did you get enough sleep and were you fresh ? How did you dress up ? Engineer roles are quite forgiving in these aspects, but product management roles need not be b) "Great candidate, wrong fit" is not necessarily an honest comment. Often it means, they did not think you were fit for the right role - but they didn't see any red flags so the comment is meant to allow you to apply for other positions. Often companies have blacklist of candidates [for example, if the interview went rather poorly, they cannot re-apply for a certain period of time]. c) Do you explicitly say "I hate my job" or give the vibes that you are desperately looking for a change ?

I suspect it may be your interview style and recommend asking a close confidante about it. For PM type role, it is more about the ability to influence and earning trust. Keep trying! We all have rough patches !

I've been in the process of hiring for product management person. Good candidates (who get interviewed) often show great work experience, knowledge about product management cycles, knowledge of the products they own, leadership directing teams, etc. Really great candidates (who get hired) usually have something extra: an unexpectedly deep engineering background allowing them to understand the actual building process at a higher level, non-trivial insights into customers' unexpressed needs (beyond surveys, data-driven bullshit), etc.

To my view, the interview is to screen out the "business" types who are just repeating or rehashing well-known processes you can get from watching a few podcasts and read a couple books. Teach me something I do not know (I am not a professional product manager, so if the person I am hiring cannot tell me something novel then they shouldn't be a professional product manager either).

If you're not a good a fit then, you're not a good fit!

I will say, in my experience, a companies interpretation of what a Product Manager sometimes varies like British weather.. It can feel like a Product Manager is something new, but they've existed in their traditional capacity for AT LEAST 25 years (using a friend of mine as an example).

But recently I've seen a trend for Product Manager job descriptions to vary more.. Sometimes being so vague as to describe some sort of wistful 'jack-of-all-trades turd-polisher'.

Perhaps it's as simple as that. You're applying as an experienced Product Manager to businesses that don't understand the role as a veteran like you does.

You also describe yourself as a Product Manager 'leader'. So you manage other Product Managers? I would think that 'smaller companies' have very few or even one Product Manager, and maybe you're seen as overqualified for this?

Good luck.

hope i don't sound patronizing, just want to send a friendly reminder that hating your job is, as we say, a good problem to have! :) and a normal one... unfortunately.

that out of the way. you need honest feedback from someone who is able to accurately evaluate your interview performance. i would be pressing for more honest feedback in my interviews. it might help to humble up a little bit an explain them what you've explained to us. (post-rejection, of course...)

might be unorthodox but if i were you i would consider scrounging up 30 bucks or something and soliciting an "interview consultation" on craigslist or some Slack channels or something.

The fact that you're getting onsites after phone interviews is a good sign, it's almost a 2 to 1 ratio. Although 7 onsites is not huge but is a sign that something may not be working. Let's assume you're doing pretty decent on the other fronts and the issue is with onsites. So here are some things that come to mind that only apply to onsites:

- team-fit: this is a big one specially for smaller companies, they wanna be 100% sure this new hire will be just like everyone else so they can all get along, so next time you're doing an onsite do a quick look up of people you'll be interviewing to find as much as about their hobbies, side-projects, etc. as you can and talk about those things

- your presentation: how you carry yourself and behave is another thing that only applies to onsites, you gotta be confident or let your inner geek out if that's who you are, acting super nervous and non-confident sends the wrong signal

- answering the questions the way they want you to, it might have been a while since you last successfully interviewed and got a job so brush up on what the trendy interview questions are for role nowadays, go to Glassdoor look up similar roles and see what the questions were and what answers were the best, you don't wanna deviate too far from those, but you gotta treat like the ACT it's bs for the most parts but that'll determine if you end up at MIT or the city community college.

I was having trouble getting an offer about 10 years ago. I finally just picked a second geographic area, and eventually was able to find a job there. I'll never know for sure, but it's possible that the market in the Bay Area was just over-saturated with good candidates at the time of my job search. So don't get discouraged; it's not that you're not a great candidate. It could be that there's just not enough good jobs.

Also, do you not want to interview for that other role they're offering you? If so, that's fine -- but then feel good about the fact that you're the one making that choice.

The ultimate product owner: Mike Row :) Talk like this guy the way he talks about a pencil and everyone will want you

http://americandigest.org/mt-archives/5minute_arguments/mike...

"You are a great candidate, and we would like you to interview with this other role. But this particular role is not a good fit"

Why not interview for this other role?

It sounds like people like you. They want to hire you. But they perhaps they want to hire you for a slightly different role. Why not consider this role?

Just curious what's your visa situation?

It's hard to be helpful here without specifics. What sorts of jobs are you applying for at which companies? What industry are you in? What are the brands you've worked at before? What industry switch are you hoping to make? Do they get to a background check stage or no? 7 offsites to 0 offers is a pretty steep drop off but if, for example, you were only interviewing for VP of Product at series A startups in the Bay Area backed by Sequoia and Benchmark, then that's not unexpected.

I was a technical recruiter for several years, and am now a software engineer, doing both in San Francisco. If you'd like, I'd be happy to chat with you. My email is in my profile.

What roles are you applying for? Perhaps there are other roles you would be a better fit for and you could try applying for those.

Otherwise, as others say, just be persistent. Sometimes you have a run of bad luck but it will pass. Don't read too much into it.

You are not convincing them that you will be a good hire.

Your article talks about what you want and how you feel.

Consider what those companies want and how they feel and try to determine why they failed to pick you over another candidate.

Talk to people you trust and ask for honest feedback on your weaknesses. Compare those to the things you learned during the interview.

Improve your skill, your communication style, and your contacts.

Continue to drive for the role you want, you will get it when you shape yourself into someone that can genuinely convince people you have the right stuff.

Regardless of whether you continue the job search or not, pick up that hobby. I love my job, but non-work hobbies keep me sane. Relying on career to be the sole provider of personal fulfillment is a recipe for an abusive relationship with your job.

New term: Product Owner :)

