Ask HN: 50 job applications, 15 interviews, 7 onsites, and no offer – what next?

<Using a throwaway account for privacy> I have been looking to change jobs over the last 8 months. I am in a product management leadership position at my current job, and looking to shift to a similar role in either a slightly smaller company or in a different industry. However, I have found it extremely hard to accomplish this. I have no idea why I am failing in final rounds, but in most instances the feedback has been "You are a great candidate, and we would like you to interview with this other role. But this particular role is not a good fit" What am I doing wrong ? Few facts about me" - I have over 12 years of work experience across 4 companies (well known brands) - I am in my mid 30s - I am Indian, and FOB, with an accent (not a heavy accent though) I have run completely out of ideas now. I have probably spoken with 100 people during the course of 15 interviews and I haven't gotten any feedback on what I am doing wrong. I absolutely HATE my current job. I get depressed thinking about working in my current job for the foreseeable future. But looks like I don't have any recourse. I am almost thinking of halting my job search and finding some kind of hobby to keep me occupied and keep my mind off work. Any advice would be appreciated.