How to Sell Anything: Aristotle and the Ancient Art of Persuasion
coach.me
8 points
by
DiabloD3
56 minutes ago
1 comment
favorite
kruhft
4 minutes ago
Too bad his example was crap. Using Aristotle to point out seedy sales tactics is fine, but at least give a counter example to the sales course spam.
