Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Coding Challenge – create your own AI in any language (codingame.com)
62 points by aakriti1215 1 hour ago | hide | past | web | 24 comments | favorite





OpenAI Gym is a much better alternative to this. It's better in every way and more importantly you're not just giving away all your hard work for free.

reply


As someone who plays this game casually for almost 2 year, I respectfully disagree. Codingame is superior in every aspect. But this is does not mean OpenAI Gym is not good.

reply


You can only use Python in OpeneAI Gym if I'm not mistaken.

reply


They have a RESTful API for local Gym servers so you can connect from any language - https://github.com/openai/gym-http-api

I've not used it yet but I hope to soon!

reply


Indeed. They say other languages are coming soon.

I wonder how much code one needs to port to be able to use another language?

reply


Not so much but it's an old architecture that dates back before docker/container techs came around, so it's kind of a pain. We're looking into a better architecture that would allow us to add any language in a couple hours

reply


codingame.com is one the best casual coding websites there is. The games are all interesting and go on to teach and illustrate concepts. The contests are also really cool. Social coding brought to a whole new level.

reply


Thank you, we appreciate this a lot :)

reply


This looks really cool! I wonder, is there any plan for eventually supporting Common Lisp? I was a bit disappointed to see it wasn't on the list.

reply


We have a lot on our plates right now so adding new languages isn't the main priority, however we add languages based on the number of upvotes on suggestions in our dedicated forum thread

https://www.codingame.com/forum/t/please-add-the-following-p...

Do not hesitate to go there and vote/ask for Common Lisp

reply


Looks cool, missing my go to language though: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Brainfuck

reply


There is a game about making an automaton that translates things to Brainfk though https://www.codingame.com/multiplayer/optimization/code-of-t...

reply


Also Python is version 2 and not 3.

reply


There is python2 and python3, they are just separated languages

reply


They have a really good onboarding flow.

reply


Nice execution.

Please mail me when you add Common Lisp, I'll come back and play ;).

reply


Sounds like this is a variant (and more directly competitive) than what patio11 was working on for starfighters? If so huh, wonder what makes them think they'll have better luck than starfighters did.

reply


Full disclosure: I work at CodinGame.

CodinGame has been around since 2012, and we've seen the rise and fall of Starfighters. We are doing fine with a community of 500K+ developers, and I think the main difference with Starfighters is that we have the momentum and strength of a full company (~20 people). Our code execution backend is starting to be pretty robust now, we can make games with pretty good graphics, we have a sales team that can handle the partners of our worldcups and follow-up on the hires.

I think it would be harder today to create such a company and get the momentum we have.

reply


"We support them all"... bah! Where is Forth?

reply


Heck, I'm wondering where BASIC is...

reply


A Forth based AI? Reminds me of Mentifex.

reply


Gave you an upvote just for mentioning that - though beware, you may have summoned him.

Amazingly - from the last time I looked (only a month or so ago) - ATM is still around and ranting across the net (as much as some things change, it's nice to see he hasn't - as strange as that may sound).

reply


I was slightly curious to see if he would appear with some ASCII art architecture diagrams.

reply


Gonna be there in 20 min. K3

reply




Guidelines | FAQ | Support | API | Security | Lists | Bookmarklet | DMCA | Apply to YC | Contact

Search: