Show HN: Go from Docker-Compose to Kubernetes with one simple tool (kompose.io)
27 points by twelvenmonkeys 1 hour ago





I used this to get an idea how K8s looked when I wanted to migrate ~500 lines of docker compose YAML config to k8s.

The result was sufficiently confusing that we threw it away, but it was helpful to get an idea what we were looking at, and why. We rebuilt the stack from hand, using all the files from the kompose tool as a guide/reference.

Later we found that kubectl can dump yaml, I found `kubectl .... -o=yaml[ ...]` to be super helpful, for any command you run from the tutorial or elsewhere, it'll generate you the equivalent YAML which you can commit/apply at your leisure.

I'm glad the tool existed, but idiomatic stuff in docker-compose is unidomatic in k8s (namely secret handling is completely different) which is a hurdle, and the "links" concept as used in docker-compose is essentially absent from k8s for our purposes (and, replaced wth much, much better and granular dns services and "expose"s)

Hoping this helps with the Kubernetes learning curve. We've just started migrating and keeping track of the terminology has been tough.

This tool kompose helped me when I did my first POC on kubernetes since it allowed me to get up and running with something without having to study all the new abstractions and terminology in kubernetes, but pretty quickly I ended up going back over the generated yml files line by line and manually changing stuff. Overall still a helpful tool since many people use Compose in development but need to eventually migrate to kubernetes for production.

Is there a reason to go from docker-compose to kubernetes?

agreed, it's surprisingly hard to get your head around initially. minikube helps me personally.

I work on a team who wants to help make this easier. What are the concepts that you think are the most complex?

