The result was sufficiently confusing that we threw it away, but it was helpful to get an idea what we were looking at, and why. We rebuilt the stack from hand, using all the files from the kompose tool as a guide/reference.
Later we found that kubectl can dump yaml, I found `kubectl .... -o=yaml[ ...]` to be super helpful, for any command you run from the tutorial or elsewhere, it'll generate you the equivalent YAML which you can commit/apply at your leisure.
I'm glad the tool existed, but idiomatic stuff in docker-compose is unidomatic in k8s (namely secret handling is completely different) which is a hurdle, and the "links" concept as used in docker-compose is essentially absent from k8s for our purposes (and, replaced wth much, much better and granular dns services and "expose"s)
