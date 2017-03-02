Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Building a Road Map for the Self-Driving Car (nytimes.com)
11 points by KKKKkkkk1 2 hours ago | hide | past | web | 5 comments | favorite





This is an admission that self-driving cars aren't going to happen. You might as well just put them on tracks.

reply


They aren't going to happen short term for consumers. The economics should work out fine for fleet vehicles that are confined to a single well mapped metropolitan area.

reply


Why would the self driving cars need better maps than humans do? After all, we use this maps to go where we want to.

reply


Yes, I'm also confused about this.

Existing maps should be enough, and LIDAR, etc. ensure that self-driving cars can respond to road conditions in an ad-hoc manner, instead of relying on a predefined detailed map.

The article doesn't make a good point of why this is needed. OTOH, given the money involved in the technology & companies mentioned in the article (like Here), I presume there must be a need for this.

reply


There is a rough line between the task of understanding the immediate environment and the task of driving through it.

I get the impression that many of the efforts have used detailed mapping to assist the first task so that they can get started on the second. I don't think this means they are stuck with it.

reply




Guidelines | FAQ | Support | API | Security | Lists | Bookmarklet | DMCA | Apply to YC | Contact

Search: