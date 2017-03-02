reply
Existing maps should be enough, and LIDAR, etc. ensure that self-driving cars can respond to road conditions in an ad-hoc manner, instead of relying on a predefined detailed map.
The article doesn't make a good point of why this is needed. OTOH, given the money involved in the technology & companies mentioned in the article (like Here), I presume there must be a need for this.
I get the impression that many of the efforts have used detailed mapping to assist the first task so that they can get started on the second. I don't think this means they are stuck with it.
reply