Ask HN: Is it ethical to submit falsified hours to a client?

I think the answer to this one is obvious. But a colleague has strongly disagreed with me and challenged me to "ask other developers" what they think. The specific question is this: Assuming a time-and-materials contract with a client, is it ethical to judge the value of one's own work, compare that to one's hourly rate with the client, and then submit hours to the client reflecting that self-perceived value when that means submitting more hours to the client than was actually worked. I'm not asking about the inverse, where one decides to write off some hours. I'm also not asking about rounding one's hours up to the nearest tenth or quarter of an hour, or the like, to account for task switching etc.