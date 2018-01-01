Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Master JavaScript Programming with 18 Open-Source Books (ossblog.org)
28 points by vinny12 1 hour ago | hide | past | web | 6 comments | favorite





These days I find the most important thing to 'get under your belt' is how to think and design in a language and more importantly, in your chosen frameworks.

Learning a language is usually not too difficult. Getting to the point where you understand how to 'think' in that language can take months.

It's why, when exploring a new language I usually hunt out 'Designing in <framework>' or 'Writing components for <framework>' courses and books. It is the way you glue together an application that is key.

I'm a big fan of the online version of Eloquent JavaScript, it has inline code blocks that you can edit and run. Make's it really easy to test out a concept you just read about.

http://eloquentjavascript.net

You Don't Know JS's one on Async was the book that finally made the lightbulb go on for me with Promises. Can't recommend it enough.

Do people really find language-specific books helpful in better understanding a programming language long-term? Without ever implementing something, I don't think my memory would hang on to some language feature for long.

The language-specific books have always been helpful in getting me to discern whether I'm making a syntax error or a logical error. When it comes to implementation, I lose interest very quickly if it's something that has already been done reasoning that I can just use someone else's implementation.

So this way, I "fill in the blanks" with what I want to implement, knowing that an error or unexpected behavior is entirely my misunderstanding of the logic and not my misunderstanding of the language.

Yeah, I rarely read books anymore aside from hunting down very specific knowledge. For example, I recently bought a PDF on using Netty since I find it hard to figure out from scratch.

But language books? I don't really see the value beyond the beginner level. Every a-ha moment for me comes from building something out of my comfort level and then reading other people's approach to the same sort of solution.

