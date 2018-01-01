Learning a language is usually not too difficult. Getting to the point where you understand how to 'think' in that language can take months.
It's why, when exploring a new language I usually hunt out 'Designing in <framework>' or 'Writing components for <framework>' courses and books. It is the way you glue together an application that is key.
reply
http://eloquentjavascript.net
So this way, I "fill in the blanks" with what I want to implement, knowing that an error or unexpected behavior is entirely my misunderstanding of the logic and not my misunderstanding of the language.
But language books? I don't really see the value beyond the beginner level. Every a-ha moment for me comes from building something out of my comfort level and then reading other people's approach to the same sort of solution.
Learning a language is usually not too difficult. Getting to the point where you understand how to 'think' in that language can take months.
It's why, when exploring a new language I usually hunt out 'Designing in <framework>' or 'Writing components for <framework>' courses and books. It is the way you glue together an application that is key.
reply