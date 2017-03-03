Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Branson admits Virgin space mission was going the wrong direction
22 points by ollysmit 1 hour ago | 7 comments





I must say - both physically compelled by the pun and because that it is a pun makes it no less true - that SpaceX has been a rousing success for the "launch and iterate" mantra so often pushed on HN. Having a product, that works, that people can pay you for, as soon as possible makes a huge difference, even if what you push out first is no where near what you want your finished product to be. The contrast to Virgin Galactic is startling.

SpaceX looks like a software company that has had success with their product so far but is in the process of a major refactoring to a new technology base.

Basically if they want to fly reusable rockets with high reliability and low refurbishment time and cost, they have to redesign and rebuild quite a lot. And they need new philosophies and processes.

You can for example look at their current Merlin gas generator technology engines. The chosen cycle results in high temperatures for the turbine, something which works against reliability and reusability. They have the staged combustion Raptor engine coming up, but they are too big to be used as landing engines, so they have to do that in another way.

Gas generator as a first engine (and pressure fed upper stage) makes a lot of sense though.

On the other hand, Virgin Galactic chose an unconventional and hard to scale technology: hybrid rockets, which has proved even more problematic.

As a fairly technical person, you look at these companies and organizations (NASA) and feel how they just simply can't make technically informed decisions higher up. SpaceX has improved a lot historically though.

Do you know if there are companies with technical leadership?

A sensible shift, but comes a bit late. The success india, spacex, ula, are having will lead to kepler syndrome before he gets operational if I had to bet on it. Still, I support every dollar spent on space tech. I only hope the tech developed for dead end projects is released if unused.

I like "Kepler Syndrome".

The runaway proliferation of humans on nearby habitable planets.

>Kepler syndrome

Do you mean Kessler Syndrome? https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Kessler_syndrome

Too early for space tourism.

yes, diagonal not vertical how it should be.

