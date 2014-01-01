Hacker News
Revisiting How We Put Together Linux Systems
(
0pointer.net
)
5 points
by
kiriakasis
1 hour ago
|
hide
|
past
|
web
|
2 comments
|
favorite
random28345
17 minutes ago
You know, I think it would be a shorter list if the systemd guys were to enumerate the things they
didn't
want to control on a Linux system.
no_protocol
15 minutes ago
(2014)
