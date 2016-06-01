As a student, this challenged you to know and understand what you know, and what you don't, and promoted the idea that knowing what you don't know is, in itself, valuable.
As a teaching assistant marking tests, this virtually eliminated long, tedious, often vacuous answers where the student was clearly throwing darts and hoping for a mark or two.
I had a friend acting as a research assistant to a biology masters student who was tasked with removing duplicates from an Excel file. The masters student said it would take about four hours because that's how long it usually took her to do it. My friend made a simple script in about an hour that then did the work in effectively no time. I am by no means a proponent of the "everyone should learn to code" movement but I think there could have been a lot of time saved here if the biologist just new the shallowest fact that computers are good for doing tedious things.
Obviously specialization is still very important but I feel introducing more shallow learning could really make a difference in both communication and innovation.
If you like this general topic Terence Tao has an interesting piece in a similar vein on assigning partial credit for true-false questions [1] that was posted on HN a while back [2].
[1] https://terrytao.wordpress.com/2016/06/01/how-to-assign-part...
[2] https://news.ycombinator.com/item?id=11821903
I've run into similar situations where people contributed < an hour of expertise that ended up saving weeks of frustration. (and I've probably squandered a lot of time too.. )
Once you have decided to do so you will get whatever score you deserve — there's no turning back and declining to answer the question after seeing it.
I believe we were given the topic of the question in the instructions. IIRC, the class split about 50/50.
Now a medical student, we don't have negative marking. I feel it's actually very important in this discipline to know your limitations and not pass-off as though you know more than you do. I have however encountered resistance to this, having professors question my very reasons for doing medicine due to leaving questions unanswered..!
Isn't this generally the problem with economics writ large? It's possible to think you understand something when you don't, when you are substituting some vague math you can do / can measure for the more detailed and difficult (and possibly intractable) phenomenology that is reality?
