Hacker News
new
|
comments
|
show
|
ask
|
jobs
|
submit
login
In praise of cash
(
aeon.co
)
10 points
by
denzil_correa
2 hours ago
|
hide
|
past
|
web
|
1 comment
|
favorite
nunez
1 minute ago
While I agree that cash is extremely convenient and largely anonymous, it is still much more of a hassle to manage than credit or debit cards are. I lived in NYC for a bunch of years and the one thing that I absolutely do not miss is paying for >$100 dinners, entirely in cash, because the restaurant was "too cheap" to handle processing and transaction fees.
reply
Guidelines
|
FAQ
|
Support
|
API
|
Security
|
Lists
|
Bookmarklet
|
DMCA
|
Apply to YC
|
Contact
Search:
reply