The SELinux coloring book [pdf]
(
redhat.com
)
29 points
by
mromnia
40 minutes ago
|
hide
|
past
|
web
|
4 comments
|
favorite
krylon
6 minutes ago
SELinux always makes me feel like I'm a complete idiot (the worst thing about that is that I could be an idiot and not know it or refuse to acknowledge it).
So, maybe this introduction will make it a little more accessible.
naibafo
1 minute ago
Cute.
godmodus
11 minutes ago
That kernel though. Damn awesome work, made me smile.
jamiethompson
15 minutes ago
As a colouring book, it's not great.
