The SELinux coloring book [pdf] (redhat.com)
29 points by mromnia 40 minutes ago | hide | past | web | 4 comments | favorite





SELinux always makes me feel like I'm a complete idiot (the worst thing about that is that I could be an idiot and not know it or refuse to acknowledge it).

So, maybe this introduction will make it a little more accessible.

Cute.

That kernel though. Damn awesome work, made me smile.

As a colouring book, it's not great.

