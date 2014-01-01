Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Uncorrectable freedom and security issues on x86 platforms (decentralize.today)
Isn't it sci-fi-level incredible, and frankly both scary and shady, that every modern x86 CPU has this forced sub-ring-0 control program? And that the CPU vendors apparently go to extreme lengths in hiding its functionality? Why would even large vendors like Apple or Dell agree to this?

The 30-minute timeout is particularly mischievous. It's like they REALLY want to slow down any effort at patching out the ME.

Are we going to have to wait on an insider leak on what's the real deal here? Or have I completely missed out on a perfectly good excuse for what's going on?

NSA 100% . Some time around 10 years ago governments decided the internet was too "dangerous" to be free. Arab spring cemented that into their minds, and now a bastion of free thought has become the worlds biggest spying apparatus.

"Take the blue pill & you wake from sleep() thinking you're on ring 0. Take the red pill - and I show you how far down the privilege rings go" - gwern, probably

I was struck by the following passage:

>including Secure Boot, which even now requires FOSS users to purchase a license from Microsoft to boot FOSS on affected machines that lack an appropriate Secure Boot override."

Can someone explain this to me, would this be for instance be Lenovo laptops making a deal with Microsoft since Windows is the default OS installed on these laptops? Is Microsoft mandating all OEMs/hardware vendors to configure secure boot with a MS signing key? Even if I order a laptop with no OS installed?

Secure boot has 4 types of keys:

The signature database (db) and forbidden signature database (dbx) contain a whitelist and blacklist respectivly of keys, signatures, and hashes that are trusted to run.

Updates to either of the above lists must be signed by a Key Exchange Key (KEK). Most implementations allow multiple Key Exchanges Keys.

Updates to the list of Key Exchange Keys must be signed by the Platform Key (PK). Most implementations only allow 1 PK, and that PK is Microsoft's.

This means that any binary run on a secure boot machine with Microsoft's PK has a chain of trust rooted at Microsoft.

It may be possible to update the PK before transitioning the system to secure mode; but most consumer devices ship already in secure mode. This is different from simply disabling secure boot, which would still not allow you to update PK (for obvious reasons).

Is Microsoft mandating all OEMs/hardware vendors to configure secure boot with a MS signing key?

Basically yes; it's required to get the Windows sticker. I haven't heard that MS charges money to sign bootloaders, though.

Happy to see more attention to this problem. The FSF called it out back in 2014, as well:

https://www.fsf.org/blogs/community/active-management-techno...

>Both serve effectively the same purpose; to ensure that the physical owner of the machine never has full control of said machine.

That is the end-result, yes, but that wasn't the purpose: the purpose was to allow companies to keep track of their laptops--to remotely push out firmware updates, to inventory the hardware/asset list, etc. It was a convenience feature, essentially.

Of course, the end-result, as stated, is that you've got a complete black-box second processor that can do whatever it wants, even when your device is off.

Is there evidence these have been used to harm anyone?

Not that I wouldn't like a world with no more blobs (or at least reproducible-build signed blobs). But I use a ton of software I don't have time to review. Why is solving this more important than, say, looking for RPC holes in docker?

Should point to: http://mail.fsfeurope.org/pipermail/discussion/2016-April/01...

Canonical presentation: REcon 2014 - Intel Management Engine Secrets (Igor Skochinsky) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4kCICUPc9_8

Decoding ME firmware in BIOS updates until Skylake (2015): http://io.netgarage.org/me/

The article states the following for RISCV:

>"While this architecture is extremely limited in performance, price"

Can anyone say thy the performance of RISCV is so lacking?

I suppose it's true for currently available chips that implement the RISC-V ISA.

Nothing says the ISA itself is a barrier to performance on par with popular existing processors though. The RISC-V BOOM implementation is supposed to be close to an ARM Cortex A9 in performance.

Likely because there's no major consumer devices shipping them (or at least high-end versions of them) that could help them hit a scale that brings the cost down, which makes them less viable for a general public consumer standpoint, which means there's less time spent optimizing it.

I remember a wihle back when Google was shopping around for Intel replacements (likely a negotiation tactic), people were saying they should buy the POWER division from IBM (IIRC). That would have been really interesting...

This needs more attention. Particularly now that AMD may actually look into cooperating with the community on this matter somewhat. I wouldn't get my hopes up yet though, as this was a Reddit AMA done during a time when AMD is keen to please the community. This matter must not go away for something to be done about it.

Are there any projects out there that throw the baby out with the bathwater and just restart computing from the ground up with freedom as a foundation? I'd love to participate something like that and I think it'd be a great way to respark 80's like hacker movement.

Libreboot and coreboot are trying to open source things on the software side of things (think dd-wrt or openwrt or tomato for routers, custom firmware basically). With hardware it's a bit of a different story. You hear about attempts from time to time, but getting away from Intel / AMD is really hard. The suggestions from the article about alternative architectures seem to be our best bet currently.

Their attempts will be just that. There's a SHA256 signature required to verify the ME code - no signature, no boot (or boot for 30 mins less commonly). They won't share the keys with just anyone.

... I confess I'm very frustrated reading about how trusted computing modules hurt the cause of FOSS but no alternatives to actually try and carry out cryptography to execute trusted code.

Inevitably the complaint is, "Well if they have physical access you're screwed anyways." And I just don't understand how anyone can maintain that farce when the last year has shown that it's a genuine challenge even for the US FBI to unlock a mobile device without the owners say-so and it's getting harder all the time.

If you truly believe that physical access is a trump of any security then you can never trust your hardware anyways, as it is exceptionaly hard to prove it conforms to a spec.

I'm not sure I understand your argument here, and I'd like to.

For physical access, I though the case was "If anyone has access to your device while unlocked, or locked but not disk-encrypted, consider it permanently compromised. If anyone has access to it while disk-encrypted, consider replacing it if you're very concerned." The 'permanently' bit is for unknown firmware compromise, and this position seems pretty sane.

But trusted computing modules are something else altogether. Even non-physical access can compromise them. There's some evidence that they can be compromised around a fully-encrypted disk. And checking whether they're compromised is effectively impossible.

Yes, it might be possible to execute trusted code around the module, if it never hits the machine in a vulnerable form. But that's slow, non-interactive, and virtually nonexistent at present. Right now, trusted computing modules do compromise machines are roughly Ring -3, with no real recourse.

> And I just don't understand how anyone can maintain that farce when the last year has shown that it's a genuine challenge even for the US FBI to unlock a mobile device without the owners say-so

Difficulty? Yes. But the FBI is not the NSA, they don't specialize in such attacks. It's like asking your plumber to do heart surgery. So they commissioned it to else who does, and boom, they had access.

Strong cryptographic security shouldn't have a pricetag any lower than "we feed all the hydrogen in the universe to black holes to harvest enough energy for the computations".

And phone security is orthogonal to baked-in firmware signing keys. The only change you need is allowing the user to add their own signing keys maybe with the caveat that all data in the protected keystore gets destroyed in the process. Then you have freedom and secure boot in one package. The signing keys are the issue, not the ring -1 management code.

> If you truly believe that physical access is a trump of any security then you can never trust your hardware anyways, as it is exceptionaly hard to prove it conforms to a spec.

Here are some simple steps

  1. compel a manufacturer to create a spy-firmware, signed with their signing key
  2. get access to a device for a few minutes
  3. patch firmware that exfiltrates the data once the device is unlocked by the user
  4. return device to user / to where the user placed it
This is assuming strong encryption keys. If it is only protected by an unlock code your steps look like this.

  1. acquire device
  2. a) compel manufacturer to create a firmware that bypasses "delete on unlock failure" feature
     b) unsolder chips, apply silver needles to flash controllers so you can
        read/restore internal key storage whenever it gets wiped
  3. enumerate all N-digit pass codes until it is unlocked
As you can see hardware security does not save you when the strong keys are on the device and the user only enters a weak key. Similarly hardware security does not save you if a hostile entity got access to your hardware.

Would love to see and ARM or MIPS setup get within shouting range of Intel.

I have yet to hear any explanation of the IME that makes sense without the presence user-hostile intent.

(Article is from 2016.)

Even then, he's a little late to the party.

