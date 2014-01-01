The 30-minute timeout is particularly mischievous. It's like they REALLY want to slow down any effort at patching out the ME.
Are we going to have to wait on an insider leak on what's the real deal here? Or have I completely missed out on a perfectly good excuse for what's going on?
>including Secure Boot, which even now requires FOSS
users to purchase a license from Microsoft to boot FOSS on affected machines that lack an appropriate Secure Boot override."
Can someone explain this to me, would this be for instance be Lenovo laptops making a deal with Microsoft since Windows is the default OS installed on these laptops? Is Microsoft mandating all OEMs/hardware vendors to configure secure boot with a MS signing key? Even if I order a laptop with no OS installed?
The signature database (db) and forbidden signature database (dbx) contain a whitelist and blacklist respectivly of keys, signatures, and hashes that are trusted to run.
Updates to either of the above lists must be signed by a Key Exchange Key (KEK). Most implementations allow multiple Key Exchanges Keys.
Updates to the list of Key Exchange Keys must be signed by the Platform Key (PK). Most implementations only allow 1 PK, and that PK is Microsoft's.
This means that any binary run on a secure boot machine with Microsoft's PK has a chain of trust rooted at Microsoft.
It may be possible to update the PK before transitioning the system to secure mode; but most consumer devices ship already in secure mode. This is different from simply disabling secure boot, which would still not allow you to update PK (for obvious reasons).
Basically yes; it's required to get the Windows sticker. I haven't heard that MS charges money to sign bootloaders, though.
https://www.fsf.org/blogs/community/active-management-techno...
That is the end-result, yes, but that wasn't the purpose: the purpose was to allow companies to keep track of their laptops--to remotely push out firmware updates, to inventory the hardware/asset list, etc. It was a convenience feature, essentially.
Of course, the end-result, as stated, is that you've got a complete black-box second processor that can do whatever it wants, even when your device is off.
Not that I wouldn't like a world with no more blobs (or at least reproducible-build signed blobs). But I use a ton of software I don't have time to review. Why is solving this more important than, say, looking for RPC holes in docker?
Canonical presentation: REcon 2014 - Intel Management Engine Secrets (Igor Skochinsky) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4kCICUPc9_8
Decoding ME firmware in BIOS updates until Skylake (2015): http://io.netgarage.org/me/
>"While this architecture is extremely limited in performance, price"
Can anyone say thy the performance of RISCV is so lacking?
Nothing says the ISA itself is a barrier to performance on par with popular existing processors though. The RISC-V BOOM implementation is supposed to be close to an ARM Cortex A9 in performance.
I remember a wihle back when Google was shopping around for Intel replacements (likely a negotiation tactic), people were saying they should buy the POWER division from IBM (IIRC). That would have been really interesting...
Inevitably the complaint is, "Well if they have physical access you're screwed anyways." And I just don't understand how anyone can maintain that farce when the last year has shown that it's a genuine challenge even for the US FBI to unlock a mobile device without the owners say-so and it's getting harder all the time.
If you truly believe that physical access is a trump of any security then you can never trust your hardware anyways, as it is exceptionaly hard to prove it conforms to a spec.
For physical access, I though the case was "If anyone has access to your device while unlocked, or locked but not disk-encrypted, consider it permanently compromised. If anyone has access to it while disk-encrypted, consider replacing it if you're very concerned." The 'permanently' bit is for unknown firmware compromise, and this position seems pretty sane.
But trusted computing modules are something else altogether. Even non-physical access can compromise them. There's some evidence that they can be compromised around a fully-encrypted disk. And checking whether they're compromised is effectively impossible.
Yes, it might be possible to execute trusted code around the module, if it never hits the machine in a vulnerable form. But that's slow, non-interactive, and virtually nonexistent at present. Right now, trusted computing modules do compromise machines are roughly Ring -3, with no real recourse.
Difficulty? Yes. But the FBI is not the NSA, they don't specialize in such attacks. It's like asking your plumber to do heart surgery. So they commissioned it to else who does, and boom, they had access.
Strong cryptographic security shouldn't have a pricetag any lower than "we feed all the hydrogen in the universe to black holes to harvest enough energy for the computations".
And phone security is orthogonal to baked-in firmware signing keys. The only change you need is allowing the user to add their own signing keys maybe with the caveat that all data in the protected keystore gets destroyed in the process. Then you have freedom and secure boot in one package.
The signing keys are the issue, not the ring -1 management code.
> If you truly believe that physical access is a trump of any security then you can never trust your hardware anyways, as it is exceptionaly hard to prove it conforms to a spec.
Here are some simple steps
1. compel a manufacturer to create a spy-firmware, signed with their signing key
2. get access to a device for a few minutes
3. patch firmware that exfiltrates the data once the device is unlocked by the user
4. return device to user / to where the user placed it
1. acquire device
2. a) compel manufacturer to create a firmware that bypasses "delete on unlock failure" feature
b) unsolder chips, apply silver needles to flash controllers so you can
read/restore internal key storage whenever it gets wiped
3. enumerate all N-digit pass codes until it is unlocked
I have yet to hear any explanation of the IME that makes sense without the presence user-hostile intent.
