Yes.
> Continuous integration (CI) is confusing.
At core, no. Not really. See the 1st paragraph of https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Continuous_integration
> In software engineering, continuous integration (CI) is the practice of merging all developer working copies to a shared mainline several times a day.
So the 2 words are defined as follows:
Continuous : at least several times a day.
Integration: merge changes to master.
It's not a tool, it's a practice that tools can support.
The original poster is a cofounder of Semaphore.
And that was two years ago...
https://news.ycombinator.com/item?id=9219581
Well, my project misses the 10 minute target by a factor of four, but does include tests and have 670kloc of C++. I claim continuous in this context, thanks very much.
A lot can be done to reduce your typical or average build times (make everything data driven so you don't even have to rebuild the code!), but C++ makes it very hard to keep your worst-case build times in check. And I tend to be one of the guys tweaking and fixing things that invoke those worst-case build times. A simple example: Annotating logging macros to catch printf-style format string errors at build time instead of crashing at runtime if you're lucky.
Properly testing involves rebuilding most source files, on at least 3 build flavors to test against MSVC, Clang, and GCC...
I like to think "we'll get there".
