Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
What Is Proper Continuous Integration? (semaphoreci.com)
28 points by markoa 2 hours ago | hide | past | web | 13 comments | favorite





> As with all ideas, everybody does their own version of it in practice.

Yes.

> Continuous integration (CI) is confusing.

At core, no. Not really. See the 1st paragraph of https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Continuous_integration

> In software engineering, continuous integration (CI) is the practice of merging all developer working copies to a shared mainline several times a day.

So the 2 words are defined as follows:

Continuous : at least several times a day.

Integration: merge changes to master.

It's not a tool, it's a practice that tools can support.

reply


This is an okay and mostly correct introduction for anyone who has never heard of CI, but lacks any sort of depth. The author sounds like he just discovered the concept and wants to share it, but lacks practical experience.

reply


It's an advertisement for their CI software in the form of an informative blog post to hide that it is an ad so they can post it on websites like hacker news.

The original poster is a cofounder of Semaphore.

reply


And yet is a blog post from a CI platform!

reply


Yes, I realized after commenting. It's not a bad post, but I'm not sure why they tried their luck here.

reply


Hackernews provides a relevantly sized audience. "Roughly 2.6M views a day, 300K daily uniques, 3 to 3.5M monthly uniques. It depends on how you count, of course."

And that was two years ago...

https://news.ycombinator.com/item?id=9219581

reply


Yes, I suppose I am aware of their product now...

reply


> "Of course our build takes long, we have over 10,000 lines of code!"

Well, my project misses the 10 minute target by a factor of four, but does include tests and have 670kloc of C++. I claim continuous in this context, thanks very much.

reply


Not bashing at all (you are somewhat in a better place than my own organization) but a point could be made that you could break the code down into subprojects and manage dependencies.

reply


I've been on projects that did this - just linking everything back together if you touch a widely used subproject can blow that 10 minute budget too, for a single build flavor. When porting things for game development, I routinely have 30+ build flavors (say, 5 platforms, 6 configs per), and want to test at least a few of them to have even a remote chance of the checkin going green when touching core platform abstractions or config-specific stuff.

A lot can be done to reduce your typical or average build times (make everything data driven so you don't even have to rebuild the code!), but C++ makes it very hard to keep your worst-case build times in check. And I tend to be one of the guys tweaking and fixing things that invoke those worst-case build times. A simple example: Annotating logging macros to catch printf-style format string errors at build time instead of crashing at runtime if you're lucky.

Properly testing involves rebuilding most source files, on at least 3 build flavors to test against MSVC, Clang, and GCC...

reply


Indeed it could, and you're looking at the result, down from 2.5h-ish when I arrived. Our pipeline runneth deep ... (Though of course we'll never stop whittling!)

reply


Aw man!

reply


Well a major problem in many organisations is perceived sensitivity of source code, and therefore a reluctance to outsource many tasks which rely on access to such.

I like to think "we'll get there".

reply




Guidelines | FAQ | Support | API | Security | Lists | Bookmarklet | DMCA | Apply to YC | Contact

Search: