Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
The Unix-Haters handbook (1994) [pdf] (mit.edu)
80 points by arpa 2 hours ago | hide | past | web | 36 comments | favorite





I like to cover myself with some crazy question and think about them. For example, what would look like the thing that would make people go "oh this looks good enough to replace UNIX".

Don't get me wrong, I am big fan of UNIX, but I hope I will be alive around the time(but I doubt that) when we will see some new thing which will make UNIX feel dated. Now, some of you might jump and say "Oh, but UNIX already feels dated", and that would make conversation on it's own, but I think people say that more because they are bored with UNIX, or they dislike certain segments.

And what breaks my heart is general disinterest in Operating systems with young developers/students (I am student too, but I find those things to be most interesting of all university courses). I see very little people doing OS work today. I wasn't there to see how it was in 80s & 90s, but from what I've read, you had much, much more choice, but their quality was debatable. Why we always consider Operating Systems to be "solved" thing? Is it because the way Von Neumann architecture works, we tend to abstract computer as an entity in the way that gave us UNIX and that we won't be able to discover and make something different but as capable as UNIX without changing our way of thinking about what computer is and how it works? Did we got used to computers as they are, especially newer generations, taking things for granted, and just going forward with what they inherited?

reply


If I ever need to feel good about myself as a software developer, I only ever need to read this book's chapter about the X window system.

reply


An office I worked in in the early 90's had a shelf with a ten(?) volume set of X windows books - and each individual book was a thick bugger. I'd only had fleeting experience of it, but remember thinking "how complex can this thing be ?!"

reply


"If the designers of X Windows built cars, there would be no fewer than five steering wheels hidden about the cockpit, none of which followed the same principles—but you’d be able to shift gears with your car stereo. Useful feature, that."

reply


Yeah but try and figure out how you'd do better... efficient.ly. Over the network...

reply


The contemporary windowing system NeWS is worth a look: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/NeWS

Its architecture was more similar to modern web apps, with the UI running code and processing events on the client machine.

reply


I remember it. It was far prettier than motif at that time. And Framemaker was so pleasant to use compared to Word.

Both NeWS and NeXT were using Display Postscript (https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Display_PostScript). Do you know if NeWS was an inspiration for NeXT ?

reply


Ohhhhhhh good answer.

One day it'll win :) Actually I think we could do NEWS in JS. Somehow I don't feel that would make you happy tho :P

reply


You can't do opengl efficiently over the network. At least xorg can't. Most applications uses opengl these days.

For me, I've been using Linux fulltime for the last 15 years and I have never, not even once, had the need to connect to a remote X11 server. ssh has always been enough for me.

reply


Yes; the chapter actually made me admire the design.

reply


The whole book was like that for me. I think that's what it's all about - our love/hate relationship with Unix(-like systems).

reply


Everyone that dislikes Win32 should program directly with Xlib and Athena, and rejoice of the experience.

reply


While entertaining, I'm left with the following question: if not UNIX, then what?

Are there any successful non-UNIX-y OSes that are worth checking out?

I may embarrass myself here, but I was under the impression that BSD, Plan 9, Solaris and HP-UX were all UNIX-y ...

reply


Basically only two paradigms survived the 90s. The Unix way (via Linux, BSD, Darwin) and the VMS way (via Windows NT). Everything else is either ultra-niche, dying, a mainframe so ancient and terrifying nobody will go near it, or only of marginal historical import.

Bear in mind that when this book was written, the average desktop PC was running MS-DOS, and possibly Windows 3.1 if it was new and powerful enough.

What UNIX is being compared to is the other mainframe OSes of the 1980s, from DEC's VAX/VMS to IBM's OS/360 and OS/400

reply


The Xerox way also influenced Windows, OS X, iOS and Android and to certain extent ChromeOS.

In regards to IDEs, frameworks, programming languages culture.

reply


I googled "the VMS way" an got this: https://youtu.be/96LQ9_jiwQ4

Very 90's, but I think this is what I was actually looking for ;) https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/OpenVMS

reply


They all are, but this book dates from a time when Unix had nothing like the absolute dominance of paradigm it does now. True, by the early-mid 90s, the Unix model had effectively won - but there remained a very large number of people with fond memories of other platforms, many of which did at least some things better than any contemporary or even modern Unix.

reply


>there remained a very large number of people with fond memories of other platforms, many of which did at least some things better than any contemporary or even modern Unix.

Yeah, that's what I'm curious about. Could you name names? :)

reply


I still miss things from AmigaOS (still being developed, but ultra-niche; with "clones" in the form of AROS - which is open source - and MorphOS).

Things like ubiquituous scriptability of apps via Arexx (the language is awful, but you don't need to use the language much to call the APIs), heavy multi-threading throughout the OS, datatypes (new image format? drop a library in the right directory and every application that knows how to load images via datatypes can load it; same for text/documents, sound etc.), assigns (think of it a bit like $PATH, but not limited to a single variable, and enforced OS-level, so e.g. C: in AmigaOS works roughly like $PATH, but by default there's also LIBS: for libraries, T: for temporary storage, CLIPS: for the clipboard, and by convention people tend to have e.g. WORK: pointing wherever you want your project data - you can define your own, and redefine them at will, and they can refer to eachother, so e.g. your "C:" may refer to System:C and Work:C, and either System: or Work: or both can be either partitions or labels assigned to removable media (in which case the OS may ask you to insert the right disk if you reference it - it can reference a specific disk rather than just the drive), or to another assign).

Or workspaces as an OS-level construct (Screens) that applications can open, close and manipulate, either for "private" use for just its own windows or by opening public screens that can be used to combine windows from multiple applications.

Or third party standards like XPK, which lets any application transparently support file compression - similar to datatypes you can drop in a library forany compression algorithms and all the apps gains support for it (there are several similar standards for e.g. archivers, disk images etc.).

Current mainstream OS's still feel very backwards in many ways after being used to those things.

reply


ITS is often mentioned and I suppose PR1MOS (which was descended from ITS)

reply


Amiga OS, BeOS

reply


I think the important thing to accept is just because something is the best option we have, doesn't mean it couldn't be significantly improved -- I feel each of bash, vim and Emacs fall into this category, in their own way.

reply


A lot of the Unix Haters Handbook is comparing it to proprietary mainframes of the time.

reply


Unix is weird because it evolved organically and without a unified direction. But it remains because power and familiarity beat user experience.

Yes, the "pure" Unix tools are awful, GNU improved on their usability a lot. But they're still a simple command that does something.

Except Autotools. Those should burn in eternal damnation.

reply


Except that GNU is Not UNIX and many companies still have UNIX boxes without GNU on them.

reply


Correct.

And the last time I came across one of those I compiled and used modern tools.

Because even 20 year old Linux versions had tab complete and a vi that worked with directional keys

reply


that's not necessarily true as much as you think.

I worked in a Solaris shop that had gnu coreutils and packages installed everywhere with a <g> prefix, and another place running openbsd which had the same.

gecho, gcat, gln etc;

I'm pretty sure gnu coreutils can be built on any Unix-like OS.

reply


Make sure to read the preface. It is the best preface I've ever read. Pay special attention to who wrote it.

reply


This book is one of my top three books on how to become a good software dev :)

reply


Could you name the other two?

reply


It's interesting that no one blinks twice at the thought of using a decades-old operating system - it's "mature", "battle tested", "proven over time" or some other phrase.

On the other hand, programming languages that are decades old are looked upon as antiquated and not fit for modern problems, so we create new languages and discard the old ones, including forgetting useful ideas those languages contained. Sometimes, we come back to some of those ideas. So a dynamic language decides that types are in fact quite useful, and a single exe file is so much simpler to distribute than endless tiny script files, and maybe speed does matter after all.

Not passing judgement, just saying that's how it is. And it is rather odd isn't it?

reply


That's the fundamental difference between infrastructure folks - inherently conservative, keep it running, 9 9s of uptime - and developers - restless, ohhhhh shiny, seekers of the new and novel.

reply


can anyone give a first-hand historical perspective on this, regarding what was going on and how this was seen in 1994?

reply


This very book was brought up yesterday in a post critical of the unix philosophy. If you scroll down a bit, or do a search for Analemma_ you might find some useful info.

https://news.ycombinator.com/item?id=13777077

reply


This is a good read. Especially if you use Linux/BSD/OSX on a fairly regular basis.

While it is mostly long usenet rants about the _failure_ of Unix. There is some grains of truth buried in 80's-esque proto-shit-posting.

reply


The question is: what would the ideal non-POSIX API look like?

reply




Guidelines | FAQ | Support | API | Security | Lists | Bookmarklet | DMCA | Apply to YC | Contact

Search: