Don't get me wrong, I am big fan of UNIX, but I hope I will be alive around the time(but I doubt that) when we will see some new thing which will make UNIX feel dated. Now, some of you might jump and say "Oh, but UNIX already feels dated", and that would make conversation on it's own, but I think people say that more because they are bored with UNIX, or they dislike certain segments.
And what breaks my heart is general disinterest in Operating systems with young developers/students (I am student too, but I find those things to be most interesting of all university courses). I see very little people doing OS work today. I wasn't there to see how it was in 80s & 90s, but from what I've read, you had much, much more choice, but their quality was debatable. Why we always consider Operating Systems to be "solved" thing? Is it because the way Von Neumann architecture works, we tend to abstract computer as an entity in the way that gave us UNIX and that we won't be able to discover and make something different but as capable as UNIX without changing our way of thinking about what computer is and how it works? Did we got used to computers as they are, especially newer generations, taking things for granted, and just going forward with what they inherited?
Its architecture was more similar to modern web apps, with the UI running code and processing events on the client machine.
Both NeWS and NeXT were using Display Postscript (https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Display_PostScript). Do you know if NeWS was an inspiration for NeXT ?
One day it'll win :) Actually I think we could do NEWS in JS. Somehow I don't feel that would make you happy tho :P
For me, I've been using Linux fulltime for the last 15 years and I have never, not even once, had the need to connect to a remote X11 server. ssh has always been enough for me.
Are there any successful non-UNIX-y OSes that are worth checking out?
I may embarrass myself here, but I was under the impression that BSD, Plan 9, Solaris and HP-UX were all UNIX-y ...
Bear in mind that when this book was written, the average desktop PC was running MS-DOS, and possibly Windows 3.1 if it was new and powerful enough.
What UNIX is being compared to is the other mainframe OSes of the 1980s, from DEC's VAX/VMS to IBM's OS/360 and OS/400
In regards to IDEs, frameworks, programming languages culture.
Very 90's, but I think this is what I was actually looking for ;) https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/OpenVMS
Yeah, that's what I'm curious about. Could you name names? :)
Things like ubiquituous scriptability of apps via Arexx (the language is awful, but you don't need to use the language much to call the APIs), heavy multi-threading throughout the OS, datatypes (new image format? drop a library in the right directory and every application that knows how to load images via datatypes can load it; same for text/documents, sound etc.), assigns (think of it a bit like $PATH, but not limited to a single variable, and enforced OS-level, so e.g. C: in AmigaOS works roughly like $PATH, but by default there's also LIBS: for libraries, T: for temporary storage, CLIPS: for the clipboard, and by convention people tend to have e.g. WORK: pointing wherever you want your project data - you can define your own, and redefine them at will, and they can refer to eachother, so e.g. your "C:" may refer to System:C and Work:C, and either System: or Work: or both can be either partitions or labels assigned to removable media (in which case the OS may ask you to insert the right disk if you reference it - it can reference a specific disk rather than just the drive), or to another assign).
Or workspaces as an OS-level construct (Screens) that applications can open, close and manipulate, either for "private" use for just its own windows or by opening public screens that can be used to combine windows from multiple applications.
Or third party standards like XPK, which lets any application transparently support file compression - similar to datatypes you can drop in a library forany compression algorithms and all the apps gains support for it (there are several similar standards for e.g. archivers, disk images etc.).
Current mainstream OS's still feel very backwards in many ways after being used to those things.
Yes, the "pure" Unix tools are awful, GNU improved on their usability a lot. But they're still a simple command that does something.
Except Autotools. Those should burn in eternal damnation.
And the last time I came across one of those I compiled and used modern tools.
Because even 20 year old Linux versions had tab complete and a vi that worked with directional keys
I worked in a Solaris shop that had gnu coreutils and packages installed everywhere with a <g> prefix, and another place running openbsd which had the same.
gecho, gcat, gln etc;
I'm pretty sure gnu coreutils can be built on any Unix-like OS.
On the other hand, programming languages that are decades old are looked upon as antiquated and not fit for modern problems, so we create new languages and discard the old ones, including forgetting useful ideas those languages contained. Sometimes, we come back to some of those ideas. So a dynamic language decides that types are in fact quite useful, and a single exe file is so much simpler to distribute than endless tiny script files, and maybe speed does matter after all.
Not passing judgement, just saying that's how it is. And it is rather odd isn't it?
While it is mostly long usenet rants about the _failure_ of Unix. There is some grains of truth buried in 80's-esque proto-shit-posting.
