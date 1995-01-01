Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Test Drive NeXT’s WebObjects in Revolutionary Dodge Virtual Showroom (1995) (groups.google.com)
Steve demoed WebObjects and this Dodge virtual showroom at a Microsoft Conference in 96: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=goNXogpwvAk

> And you have to know nothing about HTML to use WebObjects.

How well did that work out in practice? Did WebObjects make heavy use of server-side in-memory sessions (which would require sticky sessions in a modern load-balanced setup)? Could it do things like registering event handlers to let you submit data back to the server or even go to another part of the app without having to know about URLs and HTML forms?

I have to use WebObjects at work, it might have been good in its time but it is awful now.

The biggest problem is that we aren't allowed (political bs) use the open source fork so can't use things like a shared session :(

Is it still maintained in any way? How old is it? This sounds crazy.

WebObjects hasn't been updated for 8 years or so now.

There's an open source fork maintained by some people who rely on it, it's improved a lot since Apple's last release.

In case people want to check it out (I am not involved in the project or use):

https://wiki.wocommunity.org/display/WEB/Home

Are you talking about the ObjC version of WebObjects, or the later Java version?

Can you explain more about shared sessions and the problem they solve?

Did you use the Objective-C or Java version? I loved the Objective-C version and dearly miss EOF.

I attended a NeXT WebObjects demo/training session in Toronto in late 1996, or early 1997. It was quite impressive for its time, but the licensing cost was absolutely ridiculous. They overpriced it such that by the time you were done with an Oracle or whatever license, only a Very Large Corp would be interested in using it, so they inevitably missed the wave of .com companies getting themselves out there. Per server or per-core licensing of some kind I believe, too.

> Steven P. Jobs

Who?

Enterprise and Italian business suits[1] require a bit more formality than a consumer company.

1) I learned from an article about Mr. Jobs at the time that I would never be able to wear and Italian cut business suit. The weird things Business Week once included in their articles.

Many consulting companies oriented at Fortune 500 costumers, e.g. McKinsey, have internal manuals describing those formalities to the littlest detail.

