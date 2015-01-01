I'd always thought that subtyping inference was only something you need for OO style languages. But he begins with two very clear, non-OO, motivating examples and a key insight: failing to support subtyping ignores the data flow of the program.
I look forward to reading the dissertation over the weekend.
[0]: https://www.cl.cam.ac.uk/~sd601/mlsub/
