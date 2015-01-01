Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
I've only read the introduction so far - but already it has taught me something. As a lay-person I am finding it very readable and accessible.

I'd always thought that subtyping inference was only something you need for OO style languages. But he begins with two very clear, non-OO, motivating examples and a key insight: failing to support subtyping ignores the data flow of the program.

I've been waiting for this paper ever since I saw Stephens presentation of MLsub [0] at ICFP 2015. I thought the paper had an interesting take on type checking, and it has given me some ideas that I've been wanting to try out for myself.

I look forward to reading the dissertation over the weekend.

[0]: https://www.cl.cam.ac.uk/~sd601/mlsub/

