|
|Ask HN: What's the one thing that let you grow the most as a developer?
|
32 points by main_c 4 hours ago | hide | past | web | 24 comments | favorite
|For the last two and a half years I've been developing computer vision algorithms for a proprietary embedded platform in C. Without a proper CS degree (my bachelors and masters were in mechanical engineering), or experience (Stuck writing a very limited subset of C i.e. no malloc(), free(), libraries etc etc), I don't have the confidence to call myself a developer. So I was looking for avenues to maybe improve my skills and knowledge. So in short I'd like to ask, what one thing let you grow/learn the most as a developer?
|
Guidelines
| FAQ
| Support
| API
| Security
| Lists
| Bookmarklet
| DMCA
| Apply to YC
| Contact
https://www.findlectures.com
I don't think it matters what you build, but a larger project gives confidence and much broader knowledge than you'd get in a work environment.
reply