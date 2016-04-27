Ask HN: What's the one thing that let you grow the most as a developer?

For the last two and a half years I've been developing computer vision algorithms for a proprietary embedded platform in C. Without a proper CS degree (my bachelors and masters were in mechanical engineering), or experience (Stuck writing a very limited subset of C i.e. no malloc(), free(), libraries etc etc), I don't have the confidence to call myself a developer. So I was looking for avenues to maybe improve my skills and knowledge. So in short I'd like to ask, what one thing let you grow/learn the most as a developer?