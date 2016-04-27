Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Ask HN: What's the one thing that let you grow the most as a developer?
For the last two and a half years I've been developing computer vision algorithms for a proprietary embedded platform in C. Without a proper CS degree (my bachelors and masters were in mechanical engineering), or experience (Stuck writing a very limited subset of C i.e. no malloc(), free(), libraries etc etc), I don't have the confidence to call myself a developer. So I was looking for avenues to maybe improve my skills and knowledge. So in short I'd like to ask, what one thing let you grow/learn the most as a developer?





I built a project to the point where I could demo it to people (search engine for lectures)

https://www.findlectures.com

I don't think it matters what you build, but a larger project gives confidence and much broader knowledge than you'd get in a work environment.

Write your own code, get feedback, read others code. Repeat them all again, and again.

At an earlier stage, building my own sizable project helped me the most. I still remember writing bunch of Java code in the middle of Iowa when I was an exchange student, which ended up helping a lot of my friends course registration in my university and got great feedback about the UI of the program. I learned a lot, especially about all the basic system building, and the best thing was that it gave me the confidence that I am capable of building something useful.

Since then, one of my weekend hobbies was doing some fun project that does not need a whole lot of effort -- like making a simple dashboard for the family in Ruby, building a home automation bot in Go, writing some my own investment tool in Python, etc.

It's just the same as picking up another language or any other skill: there is no one path people learn it. The way I learned English was mostly by reading many books, and many other people learn a second language mostly by watching TV shows or talking to people. There is no set path -- although there may be necessary things people would need to do regardless to achieve high-level of mastery, like talking and reading in a language -- but one thing necessary is an incentive, especially a positive one, and building confidence over time.

Ah, I forgot talking about reading others' code. Reading good code is important. Understanding good design is important. I've read tons of Linux kernel code, source code of Linux packages, golang code in github, etc.

Also, there are many books that discuss software design. The one that helped me most was "Principles of Computer System Design". Not all the parts are great, but reading the first few chapters & recommended books changed my software writing.

Practical work. No matter how many books you read, if you don't practice it you won't learn it.

Also a very important thing that I've learned over the years is that the difference that a Developer has and a Junior Developer is the confidence that he/she can succeed the task handed to them.

I personally as a developer, think that I can achieve anything you give me task wise, no matter the technology involved, I'll just learn it and do it. The time etc of course will vary and if you give me something hard that is out of my current profession it might take a lifetime to complete but my confidence that I will get it done is what makes me a developer (I believe).

Once you find the confidence to call yourself a developer then you'll be a developer.

Note: That leagues of developers vary a lot. I'd consider myself a very median developer, and I've seen others that are doing crazy things, that doesn't put me down. I am as valuable as they are, one person might be lacking a bit on maths but might have a better artistic side and the opposite. Generally over the years you will see people doing things that you think it would take you a lifetime to do but its just who they are. Don't lose confidence, your skills will be as important as the other people skills. Personally I combine an artistic side and as a median dev I can create nice mobile apps and websites and work both on the backend and frontend of things and thats helping small companies that employ me to get a kickstart. If I was to go to google, I'd prolly fail all the interviews and people there would be a lot better technically, but again they might not be able to bring the same skillset that I bring to those small companies. So by saying that I believe everyone is different and anyone can find a fitting place as a developer.

There are many good things mentioned here already, and I would like to add one that might not seem that obvious at first. Teaching. I once read a book (about C#) that had the following line in it: "Qui docet, discit - He who teaches, learns". This line stuck with me since then.

Now, many years later, I can reaffirm this. Teaching others something requires you to understand whatever you are teaching them, and even though you think you already understand something, when you teach it you force yourself to communicate it in an understandable way to others. In addition, you sometimes will have to do some more research to learn more about what it is that you will teach.

I started blogging about a decade ago, mostly about things that I found were interesting and then decided to actually dive deeper into the subject, and then write up a blogpost to explain the subject in understandable pieces.

Later in life, at university, I did some teaching of students whom struggled with several programming courses. Once again, I learned a lot from this. Sometimes they had questions that I never would have considered and then had to look up, to explain it to them in the next lesson.

And now in the industry, where I work, we give "devtalks", we can talk about anything technical we want and teach it to the others (whomever attends, but usually attendence is about 50-60 people). I like "going deep" in technical things, so I force myself to "go deep" and learn more about what I will talk about and then once again, present it in an understandable way.

---------

This is maybe not the thing that let me grow _most_, but I would certainly say it is a valuable addition on the road to become a better developer. And besides, the other commenters already hinted that there is no "single thing" that let's you grow most ;-)

"Proper CS degree" is really not relevant to your ability to write software. What I learned in CS was completely irrelevant to my job, and to the jobs of most programmers. You can do things (computer vision algorithms) that I cannot. I'm sure I can do things you can't. That's fine, software is a team effort, with different people taking on different tasks.

The issue isn't formal education, then, it's breadth of practical knowledge.

The thing that has helped me most, at least in that realm, is getting bored easily. Once I learned a problem space enough to be confident in my skills there I get bored, and move on to something new. Learning something new always involve discomfort and lack of confidence and "I don't know what I'm doing." So to mitigate that, you can try to pick somewhere that is adjacent to your skills.

E.g. maybe you can switch jobs within your company to working on the platform itself, so you learn a new set of tools and problems but still in same programming language. Or find an open source computer vision library and read the code and learn the tool chain, build some toy projects with it. (Contributing without work's permission might violate your intellectual property agreement, depending.)

More expansive thoughts on choosing something to learn:

* Choosing a technology: https://codewithoutrules.com/2016/04/27/which-technology/

* Choosing a side project: https://codewithoutrules.com/2016/09/09/side-projects/

1. Do something - especially if it is an idea that contain things that You don't know at the moment - by trial and error You will learn things.

2. Find a mentor - this is the fastest way to improve. I have 5+ years of experience in frontend development - lately I've learnt a friend how to work in the frontend development and after one year he know almost everything that I do (I don't want to talk here about dealing with specific quirks and/or development problem solutions by programming because it is something that You'll eventually achieve with time) but yea, I was learning by trial and error and he wasn't wasting so much time like me because I've told him everything before he even tried.

The times I've grown the most are when I've jumped in the deep end. People aren't hiring you for your coding, despite what they might tell you. They're really hiring you for your problem solving ability. So don't worry about it.

The times I've learned the most are when somehow I've ended up in a job where I know nothing. I might not know the language (this is how I ended up learning things like C# and python, java, etc) but just keep searching and reasoning your way through it. If you're new to something, you'll be learning lots of things left and right because it's all new to you.

Same for jobs (different companies do things differently), people, projects, etc. Getting around and trying more is really all you can do to get that real world experience. Just don't be afraid when people say no. Or find a place where your deep knowledge can help them, and then you can also pick up some of the other things they do.

It also sounds like you don't interact with a lot of other teams or codebases that may exist (or may not) at your job. Maybe offer to try some of their easy tickets to just get acquainted with it? (your boss might even love that you care)

Coding from scratch, making mistakes, fixing them and only later looking at proper well engineered solutions.

Example: write your own CMS, then look at WP, Drupal, Joomla. Write your own web framework, then look at Struts or Rails.

Then what you end up using is not magic but shortcuts that you can understand and sometimes improve upon.

> I don't have the confidence to call myself a developer.

Start building things. Pick some open source projects you like, dig into the code, and try make a better version of them. Also stalk (or if you like, talk to) the creators on Twitter to learn how they think.

Do this consistently and in a few months you'll begin to be embarrassed by how bad and inefficient your previous projects/processes were.

That's when you'll know that you're growing.

While you asked for the one most important thing, here are many. The one most important for you is the one where you are currently lacking the most.

1. Being able to code well. This amongst others requires (a) Giving a high-level structure to your code, way more than what a programming language and tooling enforces, and (b) Being able to maintain a "stack" of what you are doing at any time as you think at different scales, down from what to name a variable, to the project goal.

2. Think of a project idea of your own. Whatever it is. And then make it. You may realize very shortly where the gaps are, in your own skills or in the state of the art in technology. Having a good knowledge of both, the possibilities and limitations leads to a better understanding of how to do what is practical at present.

3. Master presentation skills. These are useful not just in presentations, but in all communications. I recommend taking formal training or reading a book or two on this. Like everywhere else, training and coursework on this often misses the point itself. So pick carefully.

4. Be watchful of opportunities as well as politics at the workplace. This point may seem out of place or obvious, but it may end up being something of critical importance in your actual growth path.

5. Last but not the least, know what you want to do, though be always prepared to adapt to the changing industry needs.

Could you recommend any books that you found particularly useful?

I learnt presentation skills primarily via experience. However, later skimmed through a couple of books. Search for Jerry Weissman, I found his book quite good. There would likely be many more (which is why I did not name any in my parent post), so you may want to research yourself a bit also.

Edit: I assumed you are asking about a book on presentation skills, since that is only place where I had mentioned books.

I have also come across a good book on surviving corporate politics, that taught things I had learnt the hard way. I do not remember the name or title, but an Amazon search should help to find a similar book.

As a programmer: trying to learn to program in a functional programming language after years of writing imperative code changed the way I wrote code and the way I thought about problems. As a developer: working at startups helped me learn a broad range of things around my code: how to test, deploy, harden, etc. You are also able to see the entire product you are helping to build rather than at a larger organization where you might be assigned particular tasks.

Doing new things with guidance and a safety net. Working solo you can push yourself to do new things but it's hard to tell how you might do them better. And some things I'll pay someone to do for me rather than try to do myself because I'm afraid of the consequences of failing (for instance, hardening a server).

But doing something new under the instruction of someone who knows it well, you can ask WHY they do things a certain way, or what would happen if you did X differently, or even just "help, it's not working at all!" and learn a ton from the answers.

Time. As long as you're practicing your skills by writing code and learning the theory, you will improve as a better developer.

Being around people who know things I don't.

My first job I was the only developer (until I got to hire a junior), and learned a lot by trial and error.

But I quickly made a massive leap forward when I moved to a team of a dozen developers, all of whom had knowledge, skills, experiences or ideas I could learn from.

Yeah, if you only worry about the "core" of what your job is, you're not going anywhere

Why are you not testing your algorithm in your computer? Load pictures, make it run through your functions, see the result there. That's why you have ifdefs. Then you can use libraries, malloc, to get to the point where you can test it

Why are you automating anything in bash? In python? yeah

Doing parallel projects help

Write your own projects (ultimately written for others) in several different languages and follow your intuition. Growth is natural and unforced when it's driven by intuition and curiosity. It should never be forced or driven by comparison with others or the need to prove yourself. Even the most abstract things we do as humans are at root emotional journeys, so you need your emotional life to be healthy to grow. And learn several languages: C (you have, which means you have C++, Java, C# etc), LISP, Smalltalk, Python, APL, Forth etc, oh and math. Also, it never ends and you never "get there". Everyone is constantly learning and you cannot know everything.

Taking over someones projects; one massive distributed monitoring platform, and one CMDB.

I'm self-taught and the person who created those projects was likely educated. So taking over their code was a massive and instant dose of knowledge to me.

For me, it's having a great team. Working with like-minded individuals and being able to bounce ideas off them, and reviewing each other's code is a great way to boost my effectiveness. It keeps me focused and gives me confidence -- both that my ideas are sound and that my implementation is relatively quirk-free.

The lead guy leaving and me taking over his responsibilities and role.

you just asking about one thing, in my experience there are many different factors that contribute to become a good developer, but if I had to choose one would be "challenge yourself".

No matter the task or how hard it is, you can do it. Think about it and let it settle in your mind, YOU CAN DO IT.

When you face IT projects and challenges with that set of mind every thing else just falls in place, the only thing you need is challenging projects, find those either at work or outside of it.

Best of luck.

In a word - context.

This might sound a bit counter-intuitive, but learning how to break things has helped me the most in learning how to create things. I'm not at an absolute expert level in the IT security field, but it's the thought process that has helped me build a deeper understanding of how things are developed. From this, I have learnt and continue to learn how to think critically about whether a particular design for a piece of software I'm trying to break is good or bad, and also think about what I would have done had I been a developer.

I guess in a sense, it's me asking myself the question of how I could personally design quality software at all levels. Getting into the nitty gritty details from learning how to break things has really helped me learn more about development at all levels. From the low level, where, say, Java might have a function that could be used inappropriately - questioning why they were designed that way. To libraries that have issues - questioning why the developer used this library. To the high-level, the overall pieces of the system - questioning if they interact with each other in a logical way. Then there's also the user interface and experience aspect.

So, understanding the reasoning behind choices and why things are the way they are (from the level of the C programming language, to the libraries you use, to how the users expect to interact with it, and what other developers would expect if you want them to contribute to it) is the one thing that has helped me become a better developer. It just so happens that in IT security, you tend to ask yourself and the developers you're working with these exact questions.

