Hacker News
new
|
comments
|
show
|
ask
|
jobs
|
submit
login
AMD to consider coreboot/Libreboot support for Ryzen
(
reddit.com
)
20 points
by
preya2k
1 hour ago
|
hide
|
past
|
web
|
6 comments
|
favorite
Zekio
1 hour ago
AMD would probably win over a lot of people if they officially support it
reply
jplayer01
8 minutes ago
You mean the dozen people who care? I guess so.
reply
jychang
5 minutes ago
The actual percent of users who use it may be small, but they're the most vocal and activist group who recommend products to the majority of ignorant people.
Coreboot is a good thing, and if AMD could implement it, they should do so.
reply
DeepYogurt
19 minutes ago
+1, this would completely sell me on amd products.
reply
jakeogh
4 minutes ago
Competition! I'll happily pencil AMD into my next buy if this happens. It's been a long time... there's a 2xK9 around here somewhere.
reply
madez
8 minutes ago
Me too. I don't need more performance right now so I have no plan to buy a new system, but if AMD received libreboot support, I would buy new hardware right away.
reply
Guidelines
|
FAQ
|
Support
|
API
|
Security
|
Lists
|
Bookmarklet
|
DMCA
|
Apply to YC
|
Contact
Search:
reply