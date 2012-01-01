Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
AMD to consider coreboot/Libreboot support for Ryzen (reddit.com)
20 points by preya2k 1 hour ago | hide | past | web | 6 comments | favorite





AMD would probably win over a lot of people if they officially support it

reply


You mean the dozen people who care? I guess so.

reply


The actual percent of users who use it may be small, but they're the most vocal and activist group who recommend products to the majority of ignorant people.

Coreboot is a good thing, and if AMD could implement it, they should do so.

reply


+1, this would completely sell me on amd products.

reply


Competition! I'll happily pencil AMD into my next buy if this happens. It's been a long time... there's a 2xK9 around here somewhere.

reply


Me too. I don't need more performance right now so I have no plan to buy a new system, but if AMD received libreboot support, I would buy new hardware right away.

reply




Guidelines | FAQ | Support | API | Security | Lists | Bookmarklet | DMCA | Apply to YC | Contact

Search: