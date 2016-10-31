Hacker News
Why Japan's universities are failing
foreignaffairs.com
17 points
by
Arkaad
1 hour ago
past
web
11 comments
yammajr
12 minutes ago
Looks like an interesting article after the first couple of paragraphs, but the paywall makes it hard to say really.
forbiddenlake
11 minutes ago
Click "Web" at the top, and click the non-Hacker News link
XaspR8d
0 minutes ago
Still paywalled?
ajeet_dhaliwal
19 minutes ago
Why would the Japanese look to a London based publication for validation of their rankings among Asian universities? This sort of thing is not an exact science and it's a shame Asia (I know India does this a lot) continues to hold the West (UK/USA specifically) as some great arbitrator and moderator of the world when they may have their own vested interests about things - and of course vice versa.
azinman2
12 minutes ago
The question should be does that report have merit, not which nationality produced it.
ajeet_dhaliwal
5 minutes ago
How would you measure if it has merit? No one can know for sure if the report has merit, it's their opinion based on their metrics and what they consider to be important properties to measure, like I said it's not an exact science.
coolandsmartrr
8 minutes ago
> London based
It's US based. Perhaps you're thinking of
The Economist
?
foota
4 minutes ago
"Uiversity of Tokyo lost its number one ranking, falling to number seven, in the Asia university rankings published by the Times Higher Education of London"
ajeet_dhaliwal
2 minutes ago
See the first paragraph of the article, the rankings are by Times Higher Education.
Naritai
4 minutes ago
The article says the rankings were published by Times Higher Education of London.
ganfortran
5 minutes ago
Anything growing in current Japan except their age?
