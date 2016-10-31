Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Why Japan's universities are failing (foreignaffairs.com)
17 points by Arkaad 1 hour ago | hide | past | web | 11 comments | favorite





Looks like an interesting article after the first couple of paragraphs, but the paywall makes it hard to say really.

reply


Click "Web" at the top, and click the non-Hacker News link

reply


Still paywalled?

reply


Why would the Japanese look to a London based publication for validation of their rankings among Asian universities? This sort of thing is not an exact science and it's a shame Asia (I know India does this a lot) continues to hold the West (UK/USA specifically) as some great arbitrator and moderator of the world when they may have their own vested interests about things - and of course vice versa.

reply


The question should be does that report have merit, not which nationality produced it.

reply


How would you measure if it has merit? No one can know for sure if the report has merit, it's their opinion based on their metrics and what they consider to be important properties to measure, like I said it's not an exact science.

reply 


  > London based
It's US based. Perhaps you're thinking of The Economist?

reply


"Uiversity of Tokyo lost its number one ranking, falling to number seven, in the Asia university rankings published by the Times Higher Education of London"

reply


See the first paragraph of the article, the rankings are by Times Higher Education.

reply


The article says the rankings were published by Times Higher Education of London.

reply


Anything growing in current Japan except their age?

reply




Guidelines | FAQ | Support | API | Security | Lists | Bookmarklet | DMCA | Apply to YC | Contact

Search: