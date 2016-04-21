Hacker News
new
|
comments
|
show
|
ask
|
jobs
|
submit
login
The Amazing Power of Word Vectors
(
acolyer.org
)
10 points
by
SamuelKillin
1 hour ago
|
hide
|
past
|
web
|
2 comments
|
favorite
Bioeye
8 minutes ago
This is an awesome explanation of those papers! Does anyone have any cool examples of word2vec being used in a project? I'd be interested in seeing what people could make with it.
reply
mustafabisic1
7 minutes ago
You nailed it with the "German + airlines" example. Up until that point it was tough to read for a newbie like me. Great blog post
reply
Guidelines
|
FAQ
|
Support
|
API
|
Security
|
Lists
|
Bookmarklet
|
DMCA
|
Apply to YC
|
Contact
Search:
reply