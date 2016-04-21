Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
The Amazing Power of Word Vectors (acolyer.org)
10 points by SamuelKillin 1 hour ago | hide | past | web | 2 comments | favorite





This is an awesome explanation of those papers! Does anyone have any cool examples of word2vec being used in a project? I'd be interested in seeing what people could make with it.

reply


You nailed it with the "German + airlines" example. Up until that point it was tough to read for a newbie like me. Great blog post

reply




Guidelines | FAQ | Support | API | Security | Lists | Bookmarklet | DMCA | Apply to YC | Contact

Search: